Liberia News: LEGAL ACTION AWAITS AB KROMAH, DEPUTY

Monrovia-April-30-2024-TNR:The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Magic Group of Companies, Mr. Mamudu S. Dabor, commonly known as Baba 2 Sweet, has threatened a lawsuit against the heads of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Director Abraham Kromahand his Deputy for Operations, Al Hussein Fadiga.

The company’s decision to push for legal action against the two LDEA officials is for what he described as intimidation, coercion, barbaric acts, and torture against him and his workers at the Royal Grant Hotel in Monrovia over the weekend.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend, the young, innovative Liberian businessman, Mamudu, disclosed that the head of the LDEA, AB Kromah, placed a call on his corporate phone number requesting to speak with him at the private hotel instead of his office. He resisted on the basis that a private hotel is not his official premises and he won’t encourage talking with any law enforcement officers outside their offices.

Mamudu, who later yielded to AB Kromah’s call, told the media that he reached out to Kromah along with his legal counsel at the Royal Grant Hotel to listen to Ab’s plea, which later resulted in them being sprayed with pepper spray, and having their phones and other belongings stolen.

“Al Hussein Fadiga, LDEA Deputy Director for Operations, attacked us at the hotel after attending Ab’s invitation with my lawyer. He pepper-sprayed us and stole our belongings on Abraham Kromah, LDEA Director’s order,” Baba told journalists.

As a result of the LDEA’s actions, Baba confirmed that all is set to take legal action against Ab. and his deputy for their unethical and immoral acts against him and his workers.

When contacted, LDEA boss, Abraham Kromah confirmed brutalizing Baba and his team, saying that Baba’s followers attacked them at the private hotel where they went to have a discussion with him.

Mamudu S. Dabor, commonly known as Baba 2 Sweet, is a young Liberian entrepreneur, founder, and Chief Executive Officer of the Magic Group of Companies involved in billboard advertisement and owner of street pole billboards across Monrovia.

Meanwhile, he’s a musical icon who has released several songs in the Liberian music industry over a decade.