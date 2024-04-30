Liberia News: DO NOT SUBJECT YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL FUNCTION TO PRES. BOAKAI

Monrovia-April-30-2024-TNR:The Chairperson of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Atty. Janga Augustus Kowo has warned the General Auditing Agency(GAC) to not subject its constitutional functions to President Boakai’s political mandate to investigate recent suspended individuals at the Governance Commission and the LTA.

Recently, President Joseph Nyuma suspended Mr. Garrison Yealue, Chairperson, and Madam Elizabeth Dorkin, Commissioner of the Governance Commission with immediate effect for activities inconsistent with the Act creating the institution.

He further established a committee to investigate the matter and present a report.

The Liberian Leader also suspended Madam Edwina C. Zackpah, Mr. Israel Akinsanya, Mr. Zotawon D. Titus, Mr. James Gbarwea, and Mr. Osborne K. Diggs, Chairperson and Commissioners respectively of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority for allegations of questionable financial transactions and other malpractices at the Authority.

The President further requested a comprehensive audit of the LTA by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to investigate the allegations at the Authority and urged the suspended officials to cooperate fully with the investigation.

It can be recalled that the officials, prior to their suspensions, were unlawfully dismissed and replaced with other individuals by the President but the individuals took flight to the Supreme Court challenging the Liberian Chief Executive.

The High Court later ruled in their favor and the ruling was welcomed by President Boakai, who believes that strict adherence to the rule of law is fundamental to strengthening institutions and building a vibrant democracy.

Addressing a news conference Monday, April 29, 2024 in Congo Town, the National Chair of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Atty. Kowo said the acceptance of the Court’s ruling by the President was hypothetical.

Kowo empathized that just a few hours after the unconscionably dismissed individuals won the Liberian Leader, he violated the 1986 Liberian Constitution by shamelessly suspending those individuals.

He however urged the General Auditing Commission to not subject itself to the political mandate of the President to investigate those same individuals, and called on President Boakai to stop politicizing the independent functions of the anti-graft institution.

“It is a clear contravention of the GAC Act for the President after taking a political decision, to unlawfully mandate the GAC to launch an investigation involving those whose rights have been violated. The GAC does not need to get an instruction from anyone, including the President before conducting an investigation,” Atty. Kowo stressed.

At the same time, Atty. Janga Augustus Kowo emphasized that the CDC will defend the rights and survivals of the motorbikes, and ensures that the Unity Party Administration does not succeed in taking them off the streets of Monrovia.

According to him, the Boakai-Koung Regime does not understand and recognize the socio-economic contributions motorcyclists bring to the country’s economy, noting that the party will resist the abuse of their rights by the current regime.

“The motorbike riders are part of the country’s economy and a responsible government will not use restrictions or regulations to remove them from the main streets. This is not the time; when the time is right, the motorcyclists will leave the streets,” he added.

He maintained that the CDC remains fully committed to motorbikes, adding that the current attack on those bike riders by chasing them out of the streets by the Liberia National Police did not happen under the CDC government.

“The government should desist from harming the ordinary citizens and focus on the key national issues,” Atty. Kowo emphasized.