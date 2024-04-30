Liberia News: EX-DEFENSE MINISTER TAKE OVER NSA

Monrovia-April-30-2024-TNR:President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated and appointed former Minister of National Defense, Retired Major General Prince C. Johnson III, as Director of the National Security Agency (NSA).

Retired Major-General Johnson replaced long-time intelligence veteran, J. Henric Pearson, II., who has been appointed as Director General for Passports & Visas (with the rank of Ambassador) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In early February 2024 Johnson retired from the AFL and was nominated as the Minister of Defense by the President Joseph Boakai, he resigned from his post just a week after confirmation by the Liberian senate due to 3-day protest actions by wives of military officers accusing him of corruption even though he served twelve years as Chief of Staff without report of any corruption.

The resignation of Rt. Major General Prince C. Johnson, III, sent shape waves both local and internationally with many casting disbelieve in the accusation of corruption by the astute solider.

In a letter of resignation as Defense Minister on February 11,2024, Rt. Major General Prince C. Johnson, III, outlined his reasons for his action noting that due to the current political and civil disturbances occasioned by the protest of women believed to be wives of service men, he has made the decision to resign and preserve the peace and security of the State.

The President of the Republic of Liberia and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma BoakaiSr., in receiving and accepting Rt. Major General Johnson’s resignation letter as Minister of National Defense, expressed gratitude to Minister Johnson for his invaluable service to the country and described him as a patriot, and instructed the Army to ensure all those impeding the free movement of people and vehicles through actions that block major thoroughfares across the country to immediately remove themselves and allow the government to resolve their grievances.

Brigadier General (Retired) Geraldine Janet George, now places Rt. Major General Prince C. Johnson, III, Minister of National Defense, becoming the first female Defense Minister in the history of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Others appointed by President Joseph N. Boakai includes, Rt. Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn, Military Adviser, Office of the President.

President Boakai further called on all those nominated and appointed to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.