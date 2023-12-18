By: Perry B. Zordyu

A group under the banner, “Campaigners Against Mob Justice,” has called on the Liberian National Police to ensure justice for Madam Deddeh Simonds who was dehumanized by a group of unscrupulous men in a disturbing video circulating social media.

Speaking over the weekend in Paynesville, the group head Georchel Angel Potter said since the end of Liberia’s civil war, mob violence has become a frequent occurrence for an alleged criminal to be lynched, by an angry mob, including bystanders who simply have no inkling about the issue in the controversy or the person involved.

“All that is required to instigate mob violence is to simply shout rogue, rogue, rouge, in a crowded area, and to point at somebody. Before the victim realizes what is happening, a mammoth crowd descends on him or her and the consequence is instant death, severe aggravated bodily injury,” she added.

Georchel Angel Potter maintained that the recent wave of mob violence has penetrated the society adding that the last few months have been horrible scenes beyond human imagination.

She named the burning down of Speaker Chambers House in Maryland County, the home of Senator Zoe Emmanue Pennoh being destroyed in Grand Gedeh County, as well as Liberia’s promising Models, Joshua being mobbed and was recently pronounced dead which are all mob violence carried out and perpetrators are yet to faced justice.

Article 21 of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia states that any person accused of committing a crime is presumed ‘innocent until proven guilty’ in a competent court which exercises appropriate jurisdiction on such matters and persons. Additionally, the Constitution guaranteed the right to political participation without interference.

Meanwhile, the Campaigners Against Mob Justice is calling on the Liberian National Police, the Minister of Justice and the Inspector General of the Liberia to immediate launch an investigation and demand justice for Miss. Deddeh Simonds who was severely brutalized on November 13, 2023.

Madam Angel Potter thanked the family Lawyer, Cllr. KlaEdwin Martin and all those who continue to stand by the victim during this very difficult moment and called on all Liberians especially mothers to join in prayers for the victims as they seek justice to the letter.