US Department Of State Attempts To Mediate Between ArcelorMittal, HPX

The management of the rail link between Liberian mining sites and the port of Buchanan is still the subject of intense negotiations. To try to find a solution to this logistical and commercial disagreement, the State Department brought together in Washington executives from ArcelorMittal and the American company High Power Exploration.

Recently, while reacting to the United States sanction on some Liberian Government officials, Liberia’s Finance, Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah disclosed that his reference pertains to his involvement to developing a multi-user gateway through the third amendment of AccelorMittal’s current concession and through granting rail access to HPX, an American company looking to transport rail from Guinea through Liberia.

“I say so because about a year ago in Washington D.C. I received hint that persons connected with the American company, High Power Explorations Inc. (HPX) were trying to get me on Treasury sanctions because I was allegedly or supposedly favoring AcelorMittal Limited (AML) over HPX and preventing HPX from accessing the rail to conduct its investment in Guinea through Liberia,” Minister Tweah averred.

He noted, “My informant knew this was unjust and unfair, knowing the role I was playing on the Inter-ministerial Concessions Committee and understanding the difficulties and complexities of the negotiation. I was also informed that persons closed to HPX were considering sanctions against me because the company had paid US$37 million to the Government of Liberia through the national budget since 2019 and was yet to have an agreement with the Government.”

