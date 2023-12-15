

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), a constituent party of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Chief Cyril Allen has termed as toothless bulldog the recent successive sanctions imposed on key government officials of the CDC government by the United States Department of State.

Just in December 2023, Monrovia City Mayor and Secretary General of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson Koijee was sanctioned by the Unity States Treasury Department for his alleged involvement in corruption, bribery and masterminding violence among others in the country.

A few days later, the US Department of State imposed another sanctions on Senate Pro-temp Albert Chie, Margibi County Senator Emmanuel Nuguay and Finance Minister Samuel Tweah for alleged acts of bribery and inducing the Legislature with cash or other means to influence the passing of legislative instruments.

But reacting to the US Government’s allegations which triggered the sanctions, the NPP Governing Council Chairman said these sanctions cannot hold water.

“Well that is up to them to be fair or not be fair but nothing is fair. They choose who to put sanctions on or who not to put sanctions; they choose which government to stigmatize, they choose which individual they want whether they went through the process or not,” Chief Allen stressed.

Chief Allen told the TNR on Wednesday that the United States Government’s move lacks fundamental guidelines but stressed that the Coalition for Democratic Change which the NPP is party of does not see any form of witch-hunt.

Chief Allen claimed that the US Government has no further argument but only wants to exercise that they are the World Super Power. He argued that the Legislature cannot pass a budget for a particular government ministry or agency and go back to solicit money from the very entity.

“But I want to conclude by saying that the sanction by the United States is a toothless bulldog, it’s a basket that cannot hold water in it,” Chief Allen emphasized.

The NPP stalwart noted that some of the officials who have been on the United States sanction list have not been in the United States for over 30 years but they are living life much better than some of those in the US.