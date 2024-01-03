Wolokolie will be confirmed…..…Senate sources say

MONROVIA-Jan 2-TNR-With the nomination of Dr. Samora P.Z. Wolokolie by President George Weah, many senators who confided in this paper on Tuesday said he will be confirmed due to his impressive credentials.

“I think he will be confirmed by the Senate. He has a very impressive credentials. Some people are speaking against the president nominating him that he should have waited for the new government. No. The president has to work until the last day in office,” a senator who declined to be named said.

He added: “Wolokolie, I think knows his work well. He is not a novice in this field. We will do ours and leave the rest with him to perform, which some of us do not doubt that he will perform well.”

Atty. Dr. Samora P.Z. Wolokolie is a practicing lawyer and a member of the Liberian National Bar Association. He has worked in both the public and private sectors accumulating to a little over 18 years. Currently, Atty. Dr. Wolokolie serves as the Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), a position he has held for the past five (5) years.

Atty. Wolokolie before his appointment at the Ministry of Finance, he served as the Managing Partner of BICON Inc. (Certified Public Accountants & Certified Fraud Examiners); worked with the PKF, Liberia (Accountants & Advisors) and Baker Tilly, Liberia formally referred to as “VOSCON, Inc.” (Certified Public Accountants), in several senior management – level positions. He also served as a Director of the Internal Audit Division at the MFDP under a World Bank/GoL-related Contract.

At present, Atty. Dr. Samora P. Z. Wolokolie is a student in the Faculty of Social Science and Law at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Economics. He attained a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Forensic Accounting & Audit and a Master of Science (MSc.) degree from Charisma University, an educational service provider accredited by the Turks and Caicos Island (A British Territory) Ministry of Education’s Accreditation Council; and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Accounting from Cuttington University.

“We saw his credentials and have come to the conclusion that he needs to be confirmed for such an important position,” the senator added.