BMMC dedicates employees Recreation Center

KINJOR-JAN 2-TNR-As part of its corporate social responsibility programs, Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC) on New Year’s Day, 2024, officially dedicated a modern employees recreation center in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County.

The center located in Darblo Clan, Cape Mount County, brings to light the uniqueness of modernity in the area of social as well as industrial co-existence. The new facility constructed and dedicated, boasts of employees and union leadership benefits; such efforts, have been embraced by workers.

At the official dedicatory ceremony, the Operations Manager for BMMC, Engin Turhan exhibited a sense of happiness towards the opening of the modern facility.

“It’s an honor to be here tonight alongside our entire workforce. This recreation center will be a hub for creating lasting memories,” Turhan said.

In addition to that, he commended employees of the company for the level of support and commitment in ensuring that such a modern facility was constructed.

The employees commended the management for undertaking such an initiative at this important time. Not only that, but also helps them carry out extra exercises after work.

This facility, according to many employees, is a clear manifestation of BMMC’s continued readiness to establish and construct numerous facilities in its operation area.