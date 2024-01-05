ArcelorMittal Donates Critical Medical Supplies to Phebe, JFK Hospitals

BONG-ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), the leading mining company in Liberia, has underscored its dedication to community welfare through a substantial donation of critical medical supplies to two major healthcare facilities in Gbarnga, Bong County.
The recipients of this noteworthy contribution are the Phebe Hospital and JFK Medical Center in Monrovia.
The medical supplies, sourced from the ArcelorMittal Hospital System, encompass a broad array of essential items, including surgical and examination gloves, various medications such as injectables and topical drugs, as well as medical materials like thermometer flash and tapes.
The donation also includes syringes, catheters, burn ointment, burnt sheets, airway supplies, compressed gauze, paraffin, urine bags, and more.
This significant contribution is a direct response to the tragic fire incident in Totota, Bong County, on December 26, 2023. The incident involved a tanker carrying over 40 thousand gallons of fuel oil, resulting in a devastating explosion that claimed the lives of more than 60 individuals.
Survivors, some with third-degree burns, are currently receiving treatment at various healthcare institutions, including Phebe, JFK, ELWA, and Cathodic Hospitals.
In the aftermath of this calamity, Samuel Kplaiwru, the Communication Director of Phebe Hospital, took to social media on December 27, 2023, to appeal for support.
Through a Facebook post, Kplaiwru communicated the urgent needs of the hospital, stating, “The administration of the Phebe Hospital is asking for support for the fire victims of the Totota-Salala incident yesterday. The hospital is in need of fuel and medical supplies.”
ArcelorMittal Liberia’s timely response not only highlights its corporate social responsibility but also underscores the power of collaboration between the private sector and healthcare institutions to address emergent community needs.
This philanthropic gesture is anticipated to significantly alleviate the strain on healthcare facilities grappling with the aftermath of the tragic incident, playing a crucial role in the ongoing treatment and recovery efforts for the survivors.
Officials at the benefiting medical facility believe that the donation is timely and reinforces the importance of corporate entities actively participating in community welfare during times of crisis.
ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) consistently supports public health initiatives in Liberia, especially in Grand Bassa, Nimba, and Bong counties affected by its operations, emphasizing the collective responsibility of the corporate sector in community well-being.
