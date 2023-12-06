“Make War Crimes Court Establishment Your legacy”

Mr. Adama Dempster-CEWAECCL Lead Campaigner

The Coalition for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia (CEWAECCL) has called on President George M. Weah and his Coalition for Democratic Change CDC) Government to make the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court their legacy before turning over to the incoming administration of President-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

In a statement issued yesterday in Monrovia, the Lead Campaigner of War and Economic Crimes Court, AdamaDempster noted, “We believe the level of energy going into a protest at this time, is totally unproductive and will not serve any purpose because the failure of Representative Gray and the CDC is counterproductive. To the plight of the victims and survivors groups, transitional justice experts and other international groups on the gains made thus far and is totally unnecessary and will only delay the ongoing progress being made by war crimes court campaigners to see the court establish in Liberia,” the group averred.”

“We call on the CDC led government to make the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court your legacy before turning over to the Unity Party in 2024,” Said Adama Dempster, Lead Campaigner.

Dempter added, “The Coalition for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia wishes to remind outgoing Representative Moses Acarus Gray that during his 12 years tenure at the House of Representative in the Liberian National Legislature and while serving in the position of Chairperson on Executive would have been the perfect time for him to have proffer the Bill or policy for the court to be established.”

He added, “The fact that Rep. Gray and Coalition for Democratic Change CDC top officials, including President George Weah, outgoing Speaker Chambers, Chairman Mulbah Morlu, Secretary General Jefferson Koijee are on record for advocating for the establishment of war crimes court, during their days in opposition, but never highlighted same while in leadership, but rather undermined the resolution that was submitted by other member of the house of representatives.”

He added that in the last six years, Rep. Gray served as the third most powerful man in the House of Representatives within the Legislature and in such position nothing could have stopped him from leading the campaign for the court to be established but disappointingly the only single resolution calling for the establishment of the court presented by the Committee on Claims and Petition chaired by outgoing Rep. Rustonlyn S. Dennis was not signed by Rep. Gray, though over 52 members of that body signed the resolution.

“However, Speaker Chambers an astute executive of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) refused to put the resolution on the floor for Legislative Discussion and Voting until the elections that booted them out,” the group added.

The War Crimes Court Campaigners noted, “Given the latest interest of Rep. Gray to see the court establish, there are still perfect opportunity for Rep. Gray and the Coalition for Democratic Change CDC to encourage Speaker Chamber to put Rep. R. S. Dennis Resolution and the Liberia National Bar Association LNBA Bill calling for the establishment of the court on the House’s Floor for immediate action before the Unity Party led-government takes over in January, 2024.”

“On the other hand, as Chair on Executive, Rep. Gray and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) as a ruling party should draft a letter which will served as legacy and affirming their long time advocacy to be sign by President George Weah, as part of his government turning over note; as well as calling on the UN, US, EU, ECOWAS and AU to assist Liberia with financial and technical support in setting up a War and Economic crimes court in Liberia,” Amada Dempster said.

“With that said, we believe the level of energy going into a protest at this time, is totally unproductive and will not serve any purpose because the failure of Representative Gray and the CDC is counterproductive. To the plight of the victims and survivors groups, transitional justice experts and other international groups on the gains made thus far and is totally unnecessary and will only delay the ongoing progress being made by war crimes court campaigners to see the court establish in Liberia,” the group averred.

“We call on the CDC led government to make the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court your legacy before turning over to the Unity Party in 2024” Said Adama Dempster, Lead Campaigner.