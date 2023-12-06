Weah Becomes Global Peace Icon

The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) through the office of its International Director, African Affairs, His Eminence, Amb. Dr. John Metchie, yesterday, announced Liberian President, George Manneh Weah, as the winner of this year’s International Peace Prize Medal Award 2023.

The award is in total appreciation of the just-concluded presidential election in Liberia, which ended up with a runoff election and was regarded as an election that expressed the mind of the people without intimidation or electoral violence as majorly seen in other Africa counties.

It can be recalled that President George Weah was the first Africa President to receive the International Peace Mayor Award from IAWPA in 2018, an award that saw him demonstrate how peaceful he is up till the 2023 presidential election in the country, where he lost and accepted the result unlike other sit-tight leaders within the African continent.

The World Peace President of the association, His Excellency, Ambassador Per Stafsen from the Kingdom of Denmark and the Country President of the association from the United Kingdom, His Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Michael Pinda and Ambassador Declan Oguine, the European Intl. Coordinator of the association, will make the award presentation alongside other Eminent Peace Ambassadors from Canada, France, Germany, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and host of others, who have agreed to be in attendance to mark the ceremony.

According to Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke, the International Spokesman of the association, who said that plans have been concluded to make history in Liberia especially with the peaceful exit of President George Weah, which will all together bring another attraction for sustainable development both for Liberians and Africa at large, he further commended the efforts of the incoming President Joseph Boakai for the peaceful outcome of the election in the country.

The Country Director of the association in Liberia, Amb. Dr. Sammy David, said the award presentation will witness the highest form of award conferment, noting that, “it is the highest award from the association as the international community is on the invitation list to participate in the award ceremony and it will be a huge success.”