LIBERIA NEWS :Traditional Council calls on Protestors to clear roadblocks

By New Republic Liberia

KINJOR-Traditional leaders of Grand Cape Mount County have called on protestors at Bea Mountain to remove al roadblocks mounted on the road so as to hold discussions with management for peaceful resolution

The decision was reached following a meeting held with the management of Bea Mountain Mining Company as well as the  protestors  on Saturday.

Before the council met with the management, they met with the protestors and urged them to remove all road blocks

“We have come to appeal to you to remove the road blocks from all these places so that we can have peaceful settlement of the case. Violent is not the way out, “Haje Sumbia, head of the Western Region Trinational Council  told the protestors.

But the protestors refused demanding the resignation of the country manager of the company, the complete closure of the company, order all local staff to leave the company’s facilities and all Turkish should leave the county.

But the company said its general manager will not resign  and  will not allow its local staff to leave the facilities due to their personal security.

