Liberia News: PIH AMBULANCE KILLS FOUR IN MARYLAND

Monrovia-March-27-TNR:Tragedy struck the streets of Maryland County on Monday when Partner In Health’s ambulance got involved in a fatal accident, leaving four dead instantly.
The incident occurred on March 25, 2024, on the highway between Pleebo and Harper, as the ambulance was in route with a critical patient at the J. J Dossen Memorial Hospital in Harper.
The four victims were recognized as students of William VS. Tubman University but only two were identified by names. Philip Williams and Maria.
According to eyewitnesses, the four victims fought for their lives but to no avail. Their legs, arms, and body parties were all set apart leading to their untimely demise.
