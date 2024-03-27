Liberia News: NEW WORLD BANK GROUP REPORT REVEALS

Monrovia-March-27-TNR:The World Bank Group’s new Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) for Liberia explores the mounting risks that climate change could undercut Liberia’s economy and push more Liberians into poverty. Highlighting the role of proactive action, the report calls for adaptation and better planning for low-carbon growth, land use, and investment.
While Liberia is among the lowest emitters of greenhouse gases responsible for global climate change, it is among the most vulnerable countries to climate impacts. For instance, rice – Liberia’s main staple – is highly reactive to increased humidity, extreme temperatures, heavy rainfall, and the pests that flourish under these conditions. The CCDR finds that Liberia’s rainfed rice production could be reduced by up to 13 percent over 2041-2050 from climate change compared to the baseline scenario. The resultant decrease in income and heightened reliance on costly imports could exacerbate poverty and food insecurity for many Liberian households.
Liberia is likely to face a growing threat from hotter temperatures, erratic rainfall, and climate disasters such as floods, windstorms, and heat waves over time. Yet readiness to adapt has been low, as the lack of detailed data on climate hazards and disasters has hampered effective risk assessment. The Report discusses pathways for more resilient growth and intensified climate adaptation in Liberia, which hosts one the largest rainforests in West Africa and has potential for carbon markets and benefit-sharing from climate financing.
“This Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) examines Liberia’s development trajectory through the lens of the country’s vulnerability to climate change,” said Robert Taliercio, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. “It identifies Liberia’s development risks and opportunities, models various scenarios of climate impact and intervention, and proposes ways to strengthen resilience and finance climate actions that support Liberia’s development aspirations of inclusive growth and poverty reduction.”
The CCDR identifies four priority climate actions that respond to adaptation and migration needs:
Climate Risks and Readiness – shifting towards a policy framework that integrates climate finance, risk, and coordination;
Essential Infrastructure – upgrading and designing infrastructure built with climate risks and opportunities in mind;
Human Development Promotion – moving towards targeted investment in human development to reduce dependency on natural wealth and increase climate resilience; and
Sustainable Land Management – focusing on sustainable land-use across sectors, emphasizing community benefits from natural capital.
“The CCDR underscores the importance of leveraging the private sector in meeting Liberia’s climate goals,” said Kyle F. Kelhofer, International Finance Corporation Senior Country Manager for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. “It advocates for creating an enabling environment for increased private sector investment in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, and waste recycling to reduce energy costs and promote sustainable development.”
The Report calls for scaling up reliable water and sanitation services and enhanced solid waste management practices, including investment in drainage and flood protection systems to protect against heavy rainfall and storm surges. It also recommends increased resilience in the operations and maintenance of unpaved roads and exploration of public-private partnerships for low-carbon mass transit solutions. Looking ahead, the Report calls for improve monitoring and enforcement of mining and forestry sectors and strengthening capacity of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) to regulate land use and manage conflicts.
“The World Bank Group’s Country Climate and Development Reports (CCDRs) are new core diagnostic reports that explore the interlink between climate change and development. They help countries prioritize the most impactful actions that can foster a low carbon transition and boost resilience, while delivering on broader development goals. CCDRs build on data and rigorous research and identify main pathways to reduce GHG emissions, their externalities and climate vulnerabilities, including the costs and challenges as well as benefits and opportunities from doing so.”
The reports suggest concrete, priority actions to support the transition. As public documents, CCDRs aim to inform governments, citizens, the private sector, development partners and all stakeholders engaged with the development and climate agenda.
CCDRs feed into other core Bank Group diagnostics, country engagements and operations, and help attract funding and direct financing for high-impact climate action.
buy zithromax 500mg
pharmacy online cialis
prednisone 5442
azithromycin tablets india
purchase prednisone no prescription
[url=https://prednisonekx.online/]prednisone pill cost[/url]
polish pharmacy online uk
happy family store pharmacy coupon
happy family store pharmacy
buy azithromycin without a prescription
generic azithromycin tablets
can i buy prednisone over the counter
cheap cialis 5 mg
order brand name cialis online
cialis for sale canadian pharmacy
where to buy azithromycin over the counter in canada
professional pharmacy
[url=https://tadalafilstd.com/]tadalafil 20mg online[/url]
generic tadalafil mexico
[url=http://azithromycinmds.com/]can i buy azithromycin over the counter[/url]
prednisone 4
synthroid prices in canada
can you buy prednisone over the counter uk
synthroid 0.088 mg
cialis 1mg
synthroid 0.1 mg daily
good pill pharmacy
glucophage cost india
prednisone 20 mg over the counter
generic pharmacy online
synthroid 150
synthroid without prescription
super pharmacy
15 mg cialis
rx pharmacy coupons
buy azithromycin online no prescription
order pharmacy online egypt
buy cialis cheap
canadian pharmacy mall
synthroid 125 mg cost
[url=http://bestmedsx.online/]best rated canadian pharmacy[/url]
synthroid 112 mcg cost
generic daily use cialis
[url=http://tadalafilgf.com/]can i buy cialis over the counter in canada[/url]
azithromycin no prescription
metformin purchase canada
synthroid 50mg
prednisone without a rx
20 mg cialis best price
synthroid 15 mcg
synthroid 37 5 mg
price of azithromycin
tadalafil brand name
[url=http://happyfamilystorerx.online/]what’s the best online pharmacy[/url]
metformin pharmacy price
valtrex valacyclovir
synthroid medicine
[url=https://prednisoneo.com/]prednisone 1mg purchase[/url]
happy family stores in canada
cialis cheap online
buy metformin us
20 mg prednisone generic
prednisone 20 mg medication
canadian pharmacy antibiotics
prednisone 5 tablet
buy metformin 850 mg
levoxyl synthroid
cost of metformin 500 mg
top online pharmacy 247
buy generic valtrex online
synthroid brand name
valtrex best price
cost of azithromycin
synthroid 88 lowest cost
valtrex pill
buying cialis in nz
tadalafil 10 mg tablet
[url=http://synthroidsl.online/]can you buy synthroid over the counter[/url]
online otc pharmacy
[url=https://medicinesaf.online/]pharmacy[/url]
[url=https://synthroidsl.online/]synthroid 37 5 mg[/url]
cost of prinivil
generic valtrex online
Существование подпольных онлайн-рынков – это событие, который привлекает громадный внимание или обсуждения во сегодняшнем мире. Скрытая сторона сети, или подпольная область интернета, есть тайную конструкцию, доступные тольково при помощи особые приложения и конфигурации, предоставляющие скрытность пользовательских аккаунтов. На этой данной закрытой сети лежат теневые электронные базары – электронные рынки, где-нибудь торговля различные продуктовые товары и послуги, наиболее часто незаконного степени.
По подпольных рынках можно найти различные продуктовые товары: наркотические вещества, вооружение, украденные данные, взломанные аккаунты, поддельные документы и и многое многое другое. Подобные же базары порой магнетизирузивают интерес как криминальных элементов, а также стандартных участников, хотящих обходить стороной законодательство или же получить доступ к товары или услугам, которые в обыденном всемирной сети были бы не доступны.
Тем не менее следует помнить, как активность на теневых электронных базарах представляет собой неправомерный специфику и способна спровоцировать крупные правовые последствия по закону. Полицейские органы активно сопротивляются с этими рынками, и все же по причине инкогнито подпольной области это условие не все время просто так.
Таким образом, существование подпольных онлайн-рынков составляет действительностью, однако эти площадки остаются территорией важных опасностей как для таких, так и для пользовательских аккаунтов, и для сообщества во целом.
cost of synthroid 88 mcg
canadian pharmacy drugs online
cheapest pharmacy to fill prescriptions without insurance
american online pharmacy
which online pharmacy is the best
online pharmacy discount code 2018
lisinopril 10 mg buy
canada drug pharmacy
lisinopril 7.5 mg
canadian pharmacy uk delivery
medicine tadalafil tablets
lisinopril 10 best price
[url=https://ametformin.com/]price of metformin 500 mg[/url]
lisinopril 40 mg generic
pharmacy com
[url=http://tadalafilu.online/]tadalafil 1mg[/url]
metformin 2000 mg daily
where can i buy synthroid cheap
best rated canadian pharmacy
buy synthroid no prescription
[url=https://pharmgf.online/]pharmacy prices[/url]
online pharmacy india
brand synthroid coupon
lisinopril 12.5 mg tablets
safe online pharmacies in canada
happy family store pharmacy
synthroid 0.75 mcg
valtrex over the counter uk
[url=https://medicinesaf.online/]canadian pharmacy no prescription needed[/url]
where to buy glucophage online
metformin price mexico
lisinopril 5 mg price
how to buy azithromycin online
canadian pharmacy in canada
how to get valtrex over the counter
daily cialis coupon
cialis india purchase
buy metformin uk
polish pharmacy online uk
buy metformin online without a prescription
metformin pharmacy coupon