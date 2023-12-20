JTTC Holds 3rd Transitional Meeting Today

By Mark B. Dumbar

The Unity Party National Secretary General, Amos Tweh has disclosed that the Join Transitional Team Committee will on tomorrow hold its 3rd Transitional Team Meeting.

Speaking Tuesday, December 19, 2023, on a local radio station, he said the transition is going very smoothly, as members of the team are trying to meet the target. According to him, the objectives of the transitional process consist of Executive Orders 1, 2, and 3 issued by President George M. Weah recently.

He added that the first inaugural meeting of the JTTC was presided over by incumbent President Weah and the President-elect, Joseph N Boakai in line with the transitional team at the Executive Mansion. He further stated that following the first transitional meeting the JTTC Secretariat began moving into motions.

According to him, serious meetings have been held and several things have been achieved at these meetings in recent days. He disclosed that the President-elect, Joseph N Boakai hasappointed Madam Miatta Fahnbulleh to head a sub=committee for the inauguration ceremony.

Tweh added that the team has been doing well in terms of meetings and developing appropriate actions to ensure that the objectives of the inauguration go well. He disclosed that today the secretariat will be meeting with members to look through some of the plans ahead of the 3rd meeting.

He said the meeting will be presided over the Co-Chairman,President George M. Weah and the Minister of Foreign Affairs,D. Maxwell Saah Kemayah.

According to him, Foreign Affairs Minister, D. Maxwell Saah Kemayah who represents the incumbent President of Liberia will preside over the meeting from the points where all the incumbent governments have agreed.

Tweh mentioned that the Vice President-elect, Jeremiah K. Koung will also be presiding over the meeting today. He furthered that the Join Transitional Team Committee (JTTC) meeting will focus on the financial implications of hosting a successful inauguration program.