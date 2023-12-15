I Will Be President For All

Liberia’s President-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai has assured Liberians that he will be President for all calling on his fellow compatriots to disengage from the campaign mode for nation-building.

Ambassador Boakai is at the same time, calling on his fellow Liberians back home to disengage from campaign mode to the mode of rebranding Liberia for national development as he is going to be the President for all Liberians.

A dispatch from Rhode Island noted that the President-electremains firmly engaged with the Unity party Alliance while he is away and on top of preparation back home as he continues to directs major activities leading to their inauguration on January 22, 2024 that will bring the Boakai-Koung Administration into effect.

According to the dispatch, President-elect, Boakai is doing well as he prepares to engage a number of political actions on Capitol Hill next week.

The dispatch from Rhode Island in the United States quotes the President-elect that every sector in Liberia right now is a priority from infrastructure, national security and food security, among others.

Fundamental to his administration according to the dispatch, will be rule of law.

President-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai has braved the freezing weather of Providence, Rhode Island, USA to see around the capital Providence on Tuesday.

At this time of year, the New England State is absolutely around freezing point as Christmas draws near. On top of his schedule, the President-elect is taking off time to reflect on the just-ended campaign and elections and to braze himself for the challenging task of nation building that lies ahead in Africa’s oldestRepublic.

The much deserved rest is also paramount following hectic political activities in the country with high expectations after the 2022 polls.