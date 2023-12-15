Female Lawyer Accuses Koijee

One of the Defense Lawyers in former Chief Justice, Cllr. Glorious Musu Scott case, Cllr. Kuku Y. Dorbor has alarmed threat over her life by the sanctioned Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee during his appearance to testify in the Charloe Musu Murder case at the Criminal Court “A” in Monrovia.

”My life is not safe, for koijee to threaten my life in the court in front of the Presiding Judge saying I will see is not a joke and can’t be taken lightly,” Cllr. Kuku disclosed.

Speaking with journalists in the courtyard, few minutes after Koijee appeared to testify in the case, Cllr. Kuku said theMonrovia City Mayor threatened her life during his appearance to testify.

She said, as Defense Counsel in the case, ones cannot take forgranted the threat coming from people like Koijee who has been sanctioned by the U.S for human rights abuse and corruption.

She however vowed to write an official complaint to the office of Montserrado Attorney General and the Liberia NationalPolice to seek a redress.

Following the murder of Charloe Musu on February 22, this year, the Liberia National Police charged former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott with three of her family members with murder, criminal conspiracy and making false statement to law enforcement officers for the death of her niece, Charloe Musu.

While the case is still in court, Koijee appeared on Wednesday December 13, to testify. Koijee was accused by Cllr. Jerome J. Vernier sr on the Spoon Talk show, saying he sent his personal bodyguard, Vanney Telly to carry out the murder.

At long last, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee, who is also Secretary General of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) who was recently sanctioned by the U.S Government finally appeared in Criminal Court “A” yesterday that is conducting the trial of suspects in the murder of the late Charloe Musu, where he was accused of threatening the female defense Lawyer on the case.