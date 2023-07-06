“I Was Never A Liability To CDC”

MONROVIA-The defeated Montserrado County District #2 sitting Representative in the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) primaries, Jimmy Smith has cautioned the Secretary General of the CDC, Jefferson Tamba Koijee to desist from making unhealthy statements against him.

Rep. Smith said reminded Mayor Koijee that he was never a liability to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and as such, he has all rights to suspend his membership with the party.

Following his 382 to 21 votes defeat in the just-ended CDC primaries, Smith immediately suspended his membership from the party for what he terms as the betrayal of their agreement between the Standard-bearer, President George Weah, the CDC Legislative Caucus, and the party.

He said it was agreed upon that all seated CDC lawmakers would have been a consensus candidate/white ballot as a reciprocation of the endorsement for the President on February 4, 2023.

Rep. Smith’s communication noted, “It is with mixed emotions that I write to suspend my membership with the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC). Over the years, I have been an active member, dedicated to promoting the values and principles that our party stands for. However, recent events have left me deeply convinced that my continued association with the party is no longer tenable.”

The Montserrado County District#2 lawmaker furthered, “Said agreement was reemphasized on June 13, 2023, at the Party’s Headquarters.”

“The Party’s recent actions have been deeply disappointing and have eroded my faith to participate in its activities. The perennial power struggles, internal conflicts/bad block towards me, and disregard for constructive dialogue have undermined the very essence of democracy that our party claims to champion,” Smith explained in his communication.

Representative Smith’s decision to suspend his membership in the ruling CDC was prompted minutes after he lost the party primary with 382 to 21 votes to Kokolo Borvo.

The party primary is a political evaluation process to select contestants who will run on the party ticket in their respective constituencies across the country in the upcoming October 10 national elections.

In a sharp response to his action, Jefferson Koijee who chairs the 2023 Primary Committee of the party warned the lawmaker to accept the results and stop being ungrateful to the people and the party.

But speaking Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Representative Smith termed Koijee’s statement as disappointing to have been referred to him as an ungrateful person.

He claimed that as a sitting lawmaker of the CDC in the district, he did not receive a call from any member of the Primary Committee informing him to register as a candidate for the party’s primary in his district.

Representative Smith alleged that even his name was fraudulently entered into the process without his consent, thus describing Koijee and his committee members’ action as a witch-hunt.