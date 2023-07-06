Israel To Boost Liberia’s Agro Sector

MONROVIA-President George Manneh Weah and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have stressed the importance of enhancing the long-standing diplomatic ties subsisting between both counties through vibrant economic cooperation.

The two global icons have common shared values and take similar stances at international forums for world peace and security. President Weah and Prime Minister Netanyahu made the commitments during a bilateral meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Residence, the Balfour in Jerusalem.

The bilateral meeting was part of the Liberian Chief Executive’s three-day working visit to the State of Israel.

Both leaders have agreed to work together to improve trade links between both countries to assist Liberia in becoming food sufficient through Israeli investments and technologies. They vowed to help Liberia in the field of agriculture with a focus on rice production, which is Liberia’s staple.

Additionally, Prime Minister Netanyahu committed Israel to helping Liberian industries add value to their local agriculture and other yields, such as rubber, oil palm, and cassava, among others.

He then thanked President Weah for his leadership and vision in stirring the affairs of Liberia and for his stance internationally on global peace and security.

“Israel will continue to be a true friend to Liberia and will work for the mutual benefits of Liberians and Israelis,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu averred.

The Liberian Chief Executive thanked the Prime Minister for the warm reception accorded his delegation. He reiterated his call for enhanced relationships between the two countries through trade and commerce that would benefit the people of Liberia and Israel.