University Lecturers To Endorse Boakai In Gbarnga Tomorrow

By Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIA-A group of professionals under the banner, “University Lecturers for Boakai Election (ULBE)” has announced the endorsement of Unity Party Standard-bearer Joseph N. Boakai in Gbarnga Bong County on Friday.

Appearing on a local radio station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the President of the organization, Isaac Podah disclosed that Amb. Joseph N. Boakai has the ability to develop the country in every capacity.

According to him, the Unity Party Standard-bearer has been in politics for a very long time and he knows how to govern his people. He mentioned that the organization believes that Amb. Boakai is best suited to govern Liberians following the October 10, Legislative and Presidential Elections.

“We believe in his ability as a leader,” he added. According to him, the Universities Lecturers for Boakai Election (ULBE) believes that only the Unity Party Standard-bearer can deliver Liberians from poverty and hardship.

For his part, the Vice President for Recruitment and Mobilization, Saa David Nyuma disclosed that over the years Professors from various universities in Liberia decided not to participate in election processes.

Speaking furthered, he said the organization has observed that things are not going in line with what they expected from the ruling government. He assured that if Amb Joseph N. Boakai is given the chance to take Liberia from where it is now; things will change for the betterment of every Liberian.

Nyumah pointed out that the organization was established to propagate the good messages of Amb. Joseph N. Boakai. “We vividly want to educate them because of our role in society as university lecturers who are impacting knowledge,” he added.

The Vice President for Recruitment and Mobilization mentioned that it is important for them to get involved at a high level in Liberian politics. He added that the University Lecturers for Boakai Election (ULBE) is not running a campaign for Amb. Joseph N. Boakai.

Nyumah stated, “Rather, the organization is informing Liberians about the endorsement and launching the program.”