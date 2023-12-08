Protect Our Right

By: Mark N Mengonfia

Liberian kids yesterday officially celebrated World Children’s Day which was pushed from November 20 to 7th December due to Liberia’s heated elections.

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare. This year’s theme was, “For Every Child, Every Right.”

The kids from various high schools in Monrovia and its surroundings gathered at the Ellen Johnson–Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town presenting on various rights of a child.

The kids talked about their rights to education, health, equal opportunities among others.

One of those presentations that moved kids, parents and school administrators who have gone to observe the WCD was when two visually impaired kids, Kolubah M. Ford and Henrietta Clinton presented on discrimination.

The two visually impaired students called on Liberians to not discrimination among those with some forms of disabilities and those that are without. The two kids encouraged parents not to discriminate among their children, but treat all with the same kind of love and provide equal opportunities to them all.

They told the gathering that all children have all rights regardless of their disability, the religion, sex, their parental background, their condition among others and as such they need to be treated equally.

Other kids who spoke said the best way to teach about children’s rights is by ensuring that the children know their rights, and parents should know that children have rights.They called on the government to provide an inclusive budget that will impact the lives of children. The children encouraged their peers to report inappropriate touches and harassment by any one.

Kids who presented at the World Children’s Day celebration are, Jessica Thomas, Emmanuella Hehry, Henrietta Clinton, Kolubah M Ford, Sylbrainah Nyema, Setina B Collins, Angel Borswain, Peter Wolobah, BenduGbahn, Andrew Harding, Luke Bakare, Abigail Todd and Mahammed Massalay.

Also speaking, Cyrus Wiah, Speaker of the children representative forum said children have the right to participatory public budgeting and planning that will impact the lives of children.