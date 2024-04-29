Liberia News: ARCELORMITTAL EMBARKS ON ROAD MAINTENANCE INITIATIVE

Buchanan City-April-29-2024-TNR: In Buchanan City, ArcelorMittal’s team of engineers and heavy equipment operators have started road maintenance work, ensuring the safety and reliability of vital laterite roads across the city.

These roads play a crucial role in connecting communities and facilitating transportation for residents and businesses around the port city.

Of the road connectivity effort’s recent accomplishments is the completion of the New Buchanan to the Loop Road, which has been successfully upgraded and is now ready for use. However, AML said its efforts don’t stop there, as it is currently focused on improving the Bacconie Community Road, with ongoing maintenance work in progress.

Looking ahead, ArcelorMittal’s Road maintenance schedule includes several other key roads that require attention in Buchanan City.

Among these are the Upper Buchanan Road, Kilby Street, Pipeline to Grand Bassa University Road, Open Bible Road, and various other alleys and avenues throughout the city.