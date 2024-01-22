President Boakai makes five appointment

MONROVIA JAN 22-President Joseph N. BOAKAI has made first five appointments in government affecting Finance, Police and Presidential Guard.

According to a statement issued late Monday, Boima S. Kamala become s New Finance Minister, while Gregory Coleman goes to the Police as Inspector General of Police.

Samuel Gaye goes to the Executive Protective Service as Director.

Sylester GriGsby is the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Kofi S. Woods is the Security Advisor to Boakai.

The five officials served in Madam.Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ‘s administration. Woods served as public works Minister, while Grisgby served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Coleman served as Inspector General of Police and Gaye served in the same position.