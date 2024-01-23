Liberia News: Boakai Inaugurated Liberia’s 26th President

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-Jan-23-TNR:Joseph Nyumah Boakai and his Vice President, Jeremiah KpanKoung have been inaugurated as Liberia’s 26th Head of State of the West African state of Liberia.

This is the second peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected President to the next after the civil war.Boakai succeeds George M. Weah who lost to the then opposition leader, Boakai in the 2023 presidential runoff.

First, it was Africa and Liberia’s first female President and yesterday, former football legend turned politician, President, George M. Weah.

Delivering his inaugural addressing at the Capitol Building, Boakai 79, reminded Liberians that, “No more business as usual,” referring to the change he promised to rescue the nation. Boakai promised to improve on the rules of law, fight corruption, drugs and said Liberians will take their designate in their hands.

Boakai promised to act in the first 100 days and proceed with the rescue missions, a mission that will bring the lost hope to Liberians who voted for him and protected their votes. Boakai said the historic vote has given him the mandate to lead everyone and not only those who voted for him.

“Elections are over; partisanship must give way to nationalism”He highlighted the share violence the country has witnessed during the civil unrest. He promises transparency and accountability in his administration vowing to restore the nation’s lost dignity.