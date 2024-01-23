Liberia News: Boakai Inaugurated Liberia’s 26th President

By Mark N. Mengonfia
Monrovia-Jan-23-TNR:Joseph Nyumah Boakai and his Vice President, Jeremiah KpanKoung have been inaugurated as Liberia’s 26th Head of State of the West African state of Liberia.
This is the second peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected President to the next after the civil war.Boakai succeeds George M. Weah who lost to the then opposition leader, Boakai in the 2023 presidential runoff.
First, it was Africa and Liberia’s first female President and yesterday, former football legend turned politician, President, George M. Weah.
Delivering his inaugural addressing at the Capitol Building, Boakai 79, reminded Liberians that, “No more business as usual,” referring to the change he promised to rescue the nation. Boakai promised to improve on the rules of law, fight corruption, drugs and said Liberians will take their designate in their hands.
Boakai promised to act in the first 100 days and proceed with the rescue missions, a mission that will bring the lost hope to Liberians who voted for him and protected their votes. Boakai said the historic vote has given him the mandate to lead everyone and not only those who voted for him.
“Elections are over; partisanship must give way to nationalism”He highlighted the share violence the country has witnessed during the civil unrest. He promises transparency and accountability in his administration vowing to restore the nation’s lost dignity.
Yes! Finally something about https://gearrice.com.
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to checking out your web page again.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact used to be a enjoyment account it.
Glance complicated to more introduced agreeable
from you! However, how can we keep up a correspondence?
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout
of your website? Its very well written; I love
what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could
connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Feel free to surf to my site :: Winnipeg Weed – Premium Cannabis
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with useful info to
work on. You’ve performed a formidable job and our whole group can be grateful to you.
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to
see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share
it with someone!
I found out that cheap auto Insurance North Las Vegas can easily come along with great add-ons.
Search for policies that provide additions like crash mercy.
Me quedé impresionado con la calidad del contenido
en tu blog. La diversidad de temas abordados y la forma en que presentas
la información es simplemente fantástica. ¡Sigue así!
hojas de sierra oscilante para metal
Your style is really unique compared to other people I’ve read
stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just book mark this web site.
Good day! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which
blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers
and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point
me in the direction of a good platform.
I am really inspired with your writing abilities as neatly as with the format for your
blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you modify
it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to
peer a nice weblog like this one nowadays..