Zogoes’ Laud Gov’t For Giving Them Second Chance

Hundreds of disadvantaged youths, commonly known as ‘zogoes,’ who were recently moved to the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) temporary holding center in Johnsonville, have thanked the government of President Joseph Boakai for taking them off the streets and giving them hope for rehabilitation.

The young people said being transferred to the center has given them a new sense of life and a chance to change for the better.

One of the zogoes said, “I’m happy to be here because I’m counted among the living. I just hope this government will give us skills when we leave from here to make us useful in society.”

At the same time, the group is calling on government to provide food, medicine, and clothing to help meet their daily needs while they are at the center. “We just need food and medication while we are here,” he added.

Another zogoe expressed appreciation for the government’s action saying, “We tell President Boakai thank you. We ourselves went to them to say we wanted to change, and they were not ready at first. But see what they have done for us since yesterday. We know things will get better.”

Despite the challenges, many of the disadvantaged youths say they now feel included and believe they can make a fresh start. They also promised to take the program seriously if government continues to support them.