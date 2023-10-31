YWARPO Hails First-Time Voter

The Young Women Actions for Rights, Peace, and Development (YWARPD) has appreciated voters, especially first-time voters and young women, for turning out to vote on October 10, 2023, a press release from the group noted.

YWARPD also commended the National Elections Commission (NEC) for successfully running the Election Day. YWARPD believes that Election Day was marked by massive voter turnouts and a relatively peaceful electoral environment. In spite of this, YWARPD observed a number of minor issues, but these did not undermine the tenor of success that characterized the Day.

As part of its project tilted mobilizing First-time Voters to Espouse Democratic Values, which is sponsored by the NationalEndowment for Democracy (NED), YWARPD trained and deployed 51 trained Election Monitors/Observers who worked to carry out civic and voter education in 17 Electoral District in Montserrado County and to also observe the elections.

Regarding the Election Day monitoring/observation, YWARPD’s Observers visited a number of places in rural and urban locations. Some of our election monitors/observers were embedded at the polling centers while others rotated among centers. YWARPD was keen to monitor the overall administration of Election Day with attention to first-time voter participation and gender-related issues.