YWARPD Launches New Project

A new project for First Time Voters is set to be formally launched in Monrovia this Thursday, August 17, 2023 by the Young Women Actions for Rights, Peace and Development (YWARPD).
The launch, which is in keeping with YWARPD’s Mission Statement, will take place at the YMCA Building in Monrovia, says a press release from the organization.
The project, which is titled, “Mobilizing First Time Voters to Support Democracy Values, Electoral Processes and Enhance Sustainable Democracy in Liberia, aims to amplify the voices and roles of first-time voters and ensure their meaningful participation in democratic initiatives in Liberia.
The project is being funded by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and encompasses a number of activities, including a First Time Voter Town Hall Meeting with Representative aspirants in selected districts, a first-time voter Democracy Summit, a First Time Voter Civil Education Campaign and the establishment of Democracy Clubs in selected schools. First Time voters play a critical role in democracy as they can act as catalysts for social change and good governance simply by participating in democratic and election processes. Their enthusiasm, resilience, and creativity need to be harnessed, paired with the right platforms and opportunities for engagement, to help catalyze important changes in Liberia’s political system.
According to Ms. Richelle Allison, Executive Director of YWARPD, the launch ceremony will also coincide with the formal launch of YWARPD and the opening ceremony of a three-day First Time
Voters Democracy Summit under the theme: “Standing up For Sustainable Democracy by Catching Them Young.” The summit will bring together three first time voters from each electoral district in Montserrado County. This discussion will focus on engaging young people in elections and democracy. It will also allow first time voters to discuss their hopes for the future and the policies they believe could increase young people’s participation in democracy, in their communities and Liberia.
They will capture the main issues affecting young people and what they will want their representatives to do in a First Time Voters Democracy and Election Manifesto that will be taken to political parties and candidates.
The Keynote Address will be delivered by Ms. Fatima Aliyu Gabi, Policy and Inclusion Analyst, UN Women. The launching ceremony of the organization will be performed by Mr. Christian Allison II, President, Liberia Bank for Development and Investment, and Attorney Patmillia Doe-Paivey, while Dr. Kimmie Weeks, Executive Director of Youth Action International and Hon Rebecca Kamara of the Sierra Leonean Parliament will formally launch the project.
azithromycin rx coupon
atenolol 200 mg
phenergan cream where to buy
online pharmacy no rx
legitimate mexican pharmacy online
robaxin over the counter
[url=https://levofloxacin.science/]levaquin generic[/url]
[url=https://robaxin.party/]robaxin rx buy online[/url]
[url=http://tretinon.online/]buy generic retin a online[/url]
metformin 134
cost of atenolol 50 mg uk
robaxin brand name
how to get tamoxifen
[url=http://trental.charity/]trental 400[/url]
atarax tablet price in india
buy dexamethasone online
[url=http://dexamethasone.science/]buy dexamethasone without prescription[/url]
where can i buy phenergan over the counter
robaxin purchase online
prazosin pill
10mg cialis
azithromycin tablets 250 mg
prazosin capsules
[url=http://robaxin.party/]robaxin over the counter usa[/url]
robaxin drug
robaxin online
atarax 25 mg tablet price
robaxin medication
prazosin 20 mg capsule
buy robaxin online
robaxin 500
dexamethasone 5
lipitor drug
[url=https://pharmacyonline.science/]canadian pharmacy antibiotics[/url]
levaquin antibiotic
retin a mexico cost
order phenergan online
generic robaxin
baclofen over the counter uk
phenergan 12.5 mg
atarax over the counter
lipitor 40
brand levitra online
zanaflex 2mg
augmentin price singapore
generic zithromax india
baclofen mexico
online pharmacy in turkey
baclofen 100mg
web pharmacy
prazosin 1 mg cap
azithromycin 250 mg tablet price
levaquin antibiotics
10 mg baclofen canada
zithromax over the counter australia
[url=https://metformin.party/]best generic metformin[/url]
atenolol 25mg pill
metformin 500 mg tablet buy online
triamterene cream
buy zithromax pfizer
over the counter robaxin
[url=http://cialisonlinedrugstore.charity/]tadalafil tablets for female[/url]
[url=http://hydroxyzine.science/]atarax pill[/url]
nolvadex price india
zithromax cost canada
tamoxifen 50 mg
phenergan 25mg cost
overseas online pharmacy