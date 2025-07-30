Youths Take the Lead: 12-Day Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Begins in Barrobo District

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah

BARROBO, Maryland County July 29, 2025 – In a remarkable display of self-reliance and community spirit, young people in Barrobo Statutory District have launched a 12-day road and bridge rehabilitation campaign without waiting for government support.

The initiative, which began on Monday, July 28, 2025, is being led by the Barrobo Statutory District Youth Association in partnership with the Maryland Youth Association (MYA). Day one focused on clearing bush-covered roads in Juluken and Dugboken townships two major communities that share a boundary.

According to MYA President Melvin T. Weah, the project includes brushing roadside areas and repairing damaged wooden bridges that connect several towns and villages throughout the district.

“The work is divided into sections, so each town takes responsibility for a portion,” Weah explained. “For example, youths from Juluken #1 to Glofaken are handling that stretch, while those from Tiyeaken to Feloken are clearing theirs and will later join efforts with Jargeloken youths.”

The exercise is expected to span 12 days and cover key routes including Tiyeaken to Feloken, Tiyeaken to Jargeloken, Dugboken to Sawtoken, and Juluken to Big Jay, among others.

Barrobo District Youth Coordinator Josiah Kuoh noted that poor road conditions especially during the rainy season have been a persistent challenge for residents.

“These bad roads have made it difficult for vehicles, including ambulances, to reach remote areas. Many lives have been lost because help couldn’t arrive in time,” Kuoh said.

He applauded the involvement of MYA, noting that many young people have suspended farming activities to commit to the project.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Youth Association is appealing to lawmakers, humanitarian organizations, and citizens of goodwill to support the initiative with food, tools, and transportation.

“This is a community-driven effort,” Weah emphasized. “With additional support, we can achieve more and ensure safer road access for both citizens and vehicles.