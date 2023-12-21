YOPA Hails Lawmakers

The pro-youth advocacy group, Youth United for Progress and Action (YOPA) has hailed the over 40 plus incoming lawmakers of the 55th Legislature who have publicly endorsed the candidature of Deputy House Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa in his bid for the Speakership of the House of Representatives for the next six years.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 in Brewerville City, Liberia and signed by its Chairman Diamond Walker and approved by Board Chairman Bobby W. Dixon, YOPA notes that the decision of the over 40 plus incoming lawmakers of the House of Representatives is a clear indication that they have been following the remarkable legislative works of Deputy Speaker Koffa, a distinct public servant who many Liberians regard as a true symbol of leadership that is imbued with impeccable legislative skills.

The youth group says, by publicly endorsing Cllr. Koffa’scandidature for the Speaker position at the House of Representatives of the incoming 55th Legislature sends a message that they have listened to their various constituents who have been championing and calling on lawmakers of the 55th Legislature to elect one of Liberia’s profound jurists and legislators, who has not only sought the political interests of his kinsmen in Grand Kru County but the entire Liberia.

YOPA further states that Deputy Speaker Koffa, who as a lawmaker always academically empowers the youths of Grand Kru and Liberia on personally, will be the right leader of the incoming 55th Legislature. The group says if Cllr. Koffa is elected he will lobby his colleagues to allot significant budgetary lines for the improvement of the educational sector in Liberia to the benefit of the youths of the country. Therefore, YOPA reiterates its calls to other incoming lawmakers, be it partisanship or independents, to elect Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives of the incoming 55th Legislature.

Concluding, YOPA states that it will carefully monitor lawmakers of the incoming 55th Legislature on Capitol Hill as they do the Liberian people’s business. The youth group also restates to incoming lawmakers and members of the first branch of government to do the needful by electing Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati County as the next Speaker of the 55th Legislative due to his vast legislative experience, leadership qualities and profound juristic accolades, as well as for championing the rights of the women of Liberian and Liberians in general in his political sojourn over the years.