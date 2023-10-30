Yekeh Opens Up On Opposition

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@tgmail.com

The fearless Representative of Montserrado County District# 10, Yekeh Kolubah has opened up on the opposition Unity Party campaign leaders team of abusing his efforts in making former Vice President Joseph Boakai of becoming President.

Representative Kolubah addressing a news conference yesterday said those at the forefront of the opposition Unity Party are not appreciating his efforts and role in championing the quest of the achievable opposition victory against President George Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change in the runoff presidential poll.

The courageous opposition lawmaker indicated that, “I cannot be part of a process that I cannot be respected.”

Speaking further, Representative Kolubah said at no time has he compromise the interest of the Liberian people’s quest to unseat President Weah democratically describing the media report that he has endorsed President Weah as untrue.

“I have been criticizing President Weah for the past five years, if I support President Weah, what am I going to tell the Liberian people about President Weah?“ He indicated.

Representative Kolubah pointed key component of his frustration on the Vice running mate to former Vice President Joseph Boakai, Jeremiah Koung who according to him, was asked by Mr. Stanton Witherspoon of Spoon Network to called him (Yekeh Kolubah) something he described as abuse of his contribution to the Unity Party officials who do not respect him.

“Who is Witherspoon to tell you to call me before you can call me, if I put on a cap of President Weah, you can reach to me but witherspoon to tell you to call, even Ambassador Boakai has never visited my house to sympathy with me” he said.

The strong supporter of former Vice President Boakia,Representative Kolubah vowed not to answer call from any of the officials of Unity Party or from theopposition.

Representative Kolubah called on all of the opposition lawmakers who are on various committees to resign from those committees both at the Senate and theHouse of Representative.

“All of those lawmakers who are on committees are criminals, they are eating the Liberian people money,” he alleged.

“I’m traveling on Wednesday and return on November 14, 2023 to vote for the opposition, I’m leaving all my phones here and no one should call me because I will answer,” he added.