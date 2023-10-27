Yekeh ‘Dumps’ Opposition



What seems to be one of the biggest shocks in Liberian politics occurred yesterday when one of President George M. Weah’s staunchest critics, Yekeh Kolubah endorsed the Liberian leader’s reelection bid in the Presidential Run-off Election.

Yesterday to the surprise and disbelief of Liberians including CDCians themselves, Representative YekehKolubah officially endorsed the reelection bid of incumbent Liberian President George Manneh Weah saying that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is not a bad party.

When contacted by TNR Media, Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah confirmed that he has endorsed the second-term bid of incumbent President George M. Weah.

“Yes, I have endorsed CDC, I’m in a meeting bye,” Rep. Kolubah told our Editor who spoke to him via mobile phone yesterday.

In a live phone-in with a local daily and online platform The Independent Probe (IPNEWS) earlier, Representative Kolubah stated that the ‘CDC is not a bad party adding, “So what’s wrong with me endorsing President Weah?”

The Independent Probe media outlet further claimed that Rep. Kolubah pointed out that the Joseph Nyumah Boakai team cannot deliver Liberia from its current condition given former Vice President Boakai’ssurrounding of people he calls criminals.

The move by Rep. Kolubah to endorse Mr. Weah is a major blow to the opposition as he has been one of the main persons within the opposition bloc who continues to stand against the leadership of President Weah.

This latest move by Representative Yekeh Kolubah comes as a surprise to many of his unwavering critics of President Weah. Rep. Kolubah has been one of the staunchest critics of President Weah and has on many occasions used invectives against the Liberian leader as a means of venting his anger against the President. It is not known what triggered Rep. Kolubah’s move to endorse Mr. Weah but he expressed fear that the main opposition Boakai is surrounded by criminals and cannot lead the country.

The endorsement of President Weah by the opposition lawmaker is another major boost to the reelection bid of President Weah given that the District #10 lawmaker has a lot of supporters who could follow in his footsteps by also endorsing Mr. Weah in the Presidential Run-off.

Recently, Representative Yekeh Kolubah in a social media post blasted the Unity Party terming former Vice President Joseph N Boakai’s surroundings as a bunch of self-seeking individuals.

On Wednesday, October 25, former Foreign Minister Gbezohngar Milton Findley also endorsed President Weah’s reelection bid in the runoff on promises to bring much-needed development to Grand Bassa, especially electricity and roads linking the rural parts of the country.

Before this move, Findley and President George Weah had been bitter rivals with Weah fielding a candidate against him in the Grand Bassa County Senatorial election.