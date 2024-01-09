Yekeh Challenges Boakai



Monrovia-09-TNR: Representative Yekeh Kolubah, a staunch member of the opposition bloc who hugely supported the election of Joseph Boakai in the just-ended presidential election, has summersaulted this time descending on the President-elect for the L$10 million(aproximately US55,000.00) donation to the tanker victims recently in Totota, Bong County.

Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has given President-elect Boakai a seven-day ultimatum to declare the source of the 10 million Liberia Dollars and two hundred bags of rice the president-elect donated to families of victims of the tanker fire tragedy.

“Mr. President-elect, Joseph Boakai, you told the Liberian people and the world that you were living on loan, that you do not have money, so you need to declare the source of the money,” Yekeh demanded.

Representative Kolubah was addressing the media Sunday, January 7, 2014, at his residence in Old Road.

He said if the President-elect doesn’t disclose the source of the money, he will inform the Liberian people of the source of such money. “This is the Government for the Liberian people. Your need to slow down”, Rep Kolubah warned .

He further alleged that Jake Kabahkoille, a nephew to Amassaadodr Boakai, was involved in soliciting money from business people and threatened government officials who are occupying tenure positions.

According to Yekeh, the government should audit those who are occupying tenured position if they are involved in things that are contrary to the law, they can use the law to remove them, stressing that they should be removed for a just cause and not for witch-hunt.

“We are speaking for the Liberian people, you JoJo slow(is the one of the sons of Amb. Boakai) down; ‘You think I will play games with the Liberian people?” he further questioned.

According to him, the Liberian people voted for change and the Unity Party told the Liberian people that they were going to change their status, indicating that the Liberian people were not going to manage their expectations.

Speaking further, Rep. Kolubah noted that those of the Unity Party are desperate for jobs, stressing that they are unable to reconcile the Liberian people. He also disclosed that the fighting that the Unity Party Government would receive will be more than the outgoing government of President George Weah.

He said, he would attack the President-elect, Joseph Boakai if any one of those supporting Boakai attack him. He further predated that the Unity Party Government would be corrupt more than the George Weah administration, but failed to give details.

He reminded officials of Unity Party that the government is not for Lofa, but ordinary Liberians who included motorcyclists, nurses, and marketers among others.