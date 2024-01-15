YEKEH BLASTS KOON



Monrovia-Jan-15-TNR: As lawmakers go to the poll today, January 15, 2024, to elect a new speaker, one strong supporter of the Unity Party (UP), Keyeh Y. Kolubah has described his partisan, Richard Koon as very corrupt and will not vote for him in today’s election.

Hon. Koon is contesting for the speakership position against Jonathan Fonati Koffa of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). Due to the tightness of the race, the president-elect, Joseph Boakai held a meeting with a select number of both UP and independent lawmakers at his residence in Rehab. The purpose of the meeting was to rally support for Rep. Koon. But the number of lawmakers that attended the meeting was 31 out of 73.

In addition to that, the Deputy Speaker was called by President0-Elect, Boakai to back off from the race, according to UP sources. But the Deputy speaker respectfully refused.

Both Koffa and Koon were elected in 2018 as lawmakers from their various constituencies.

Representative Kolubah said besides Koon’s level of corruption in the 54th legislature, he (Koon) strongly supported Cllr. Koffa to ascend to the deputy speakership position.

“He voted for Koffa and told us that Koffa was the best candidate and could make things easy for the lawmakers. So, for him to come today to say he wants to contest, I Yekeh Kolubah say, no. I will vote for Hon. Koffa for the speakership and Musa Bility as Deputy Speaker” the Montserrado County District 10 lawmaker said.