YEKEH ‘ATTACKS’ AGAIN

Monrovia-Jan-12-TNR: Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah has turned his war of words against the incoming vice president-elect, Jeremiah Koungdescribing him as a corrupt person.

According to him, while in the House of Representatives, Koung was corrupt when he served as Co-Chairman on the Ways, Means, and Finance Committee.

Speaking recently at a press conference at his residence, Hon. Kolubah disclosed that Vice President-elect Koung has a high degree in the act of corruption. He added that because of the corrupt act of the Vice President-elect at the time while serving as Representative before he was elected Senator during the 2020 Special Senatorial Election, he was supportive of any document that came on the floor from President George Weah.

Representative Kolubah disclosed that it was Koung and Representative Thomas Fallah who were not in the interest of the Liberian People, but only sought their personal interests to the detriment of the masses. Basically, they refused to be audited at the time.

In a sharp reaction to Rep. Kolubah’s assertions, Vice President-elect, Jeremiah Koung said he will not waste his precious time on the likes of Yekeh to eat his active day and time on unnecessary things or arguments.

“When sugar climbs in Yekeh’s head and starts talking about his craziness you expect me to respond to him? No, I will not,” the Liberian vice President-elect sharply responded to him to local media on Monday.