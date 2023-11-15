WSR Intensifies Non-violence Engagement Awareness

The Angie Books international Center (ABIC) Women Situation Room (WSR) has intensified non-violence engagement awareness among Liberians to prevent electoral violence.

The engagement is part of the WSR efforts to protect the peace and stability of the country following the runoff presidential elections.

During the WSR peace talk engagement in electoral District number 12, Montserrado County, Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh, the Establishment Coordinator of the Angie Books International Center (ABIC) and Initiator of the Women situation room (WSR) provided overview of the situation room.

According to her, Women came together and the idea to establish the WSR with the objective to remind the people that violence is not the solution for Liberia. She told the gathering that peace of the country is in each and every voter’s hands.

Cllr. Chesson-Wureh pointed out that it is their constitutional rights to elect the president and the vice president of Liberia for the next six years through a peaceful process.

Cllr. Wureh urged Liberians to sustain the peace after casting their votes emphasizing that it will be prudent for the voters to be Patience as they await the results that will be announced by the National Elections Commission.

Also speaking during the interactive peace talk engagement, Olubanke King Akerele, the Board Chairperson of the Angie Brooks International Center narrated that violence is not the answer to the country’s progress but undermined the transformation of the nation.

She further mentioned that every Liberian at the age 18 has the equal rights to vote their choice of the presidential candidates.Mrs. Akerele stated that violence is not important stressing what really matters is the peace of the nation.

During the interactive peaceful engagement the participants who were mostly the At-risk Youth expressed gratitude to the WSR for providing them such information concerning the significant of upholding the peace of the country. .