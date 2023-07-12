World Bank Names 15 Leading CEOs, Chairs To Join Private Sector Investment Lab

MONROVIA-The World Bank has announced the 15 Chief Executive Officers and Chairs who will make up the Private Sector Investment Lab.

The founding members comprise a core group charged with developing solutions to address the barriers to private sector investment in emerging markets. The quality of their individual and combined expertise, leadership, and success in business and finance underscores the growing momentum, and level of commitment, for public and private collaboration to address global challenges and urgently scale development solutions.

Drawing on the experience of the 15 Chief Executive Officers and Chairs that comprise the Lab’s core membership including leaders from AXA, BlackRock, HSBC, Macquarie, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Ninety One, PIMCO, Ping An Group, Royal Philips, Standard Bank, Standard Chartered, Sustainable Energy for All, Tata Sons, Temasek and Three Cairns Group – the Lab will build on the World Bank’s current work to address existing barriers and develop solutions which support private sector investment in emerging markets.

Announced last month, the Lab will identify and focus on specific approaches that can be implemented and scaled by the World Bank to mobilize capital more effectively, with the ultimate goal of crowding in greater levels of private finance. This includes ideas for improved financing structures, ways to better align the World Bank with the needs and speed of private finance, approaches to balancing and allocating risks across investors, and reimagine new partnerships.

The Lab will begin work in the coming weeks, initially focusing on scaling transition finance in renewable energy and energy infrastructure.

Co-Chaired by Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance and Co-Chair of GFANZ, and Shriti Vadera, Chair of Prudential plc, the Lab will meet regularly and report directly to the World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and World Bank Group leadership.

Ajay Banga, World Bank President: “The World Bank is on a mission to create a world free of poverty – but on a livable planet. Achieving this vision demands that we build a better bank, but also reimagine partnerships and pull in the private sector to confront – and beat – intertwined development challenges like poverty, climate, and fragility.

The business leaders who are lending their time, talents, and expertise to this work are a crucial piece of the puzzle, and I am beyond grateful to have them onboard. Results won’t come overnight, but if successful this group has the potential to unlock significant investment that will deliver jobs and better quality of life for people living throughout the Global South – the surest way to drive a nail into the coffin of poverty.”

Shriti Vadera, Chair of Prudential plc: “I look forward to working with Ajay Banga and his leadership team, and Mark Carney and our fellow Lab members on the critical priority of how the World Bank can leverage and crowd in greater levels of private finance that will not otherwise be available for global public goods like climate transition, growth and poverty reduction. Every action and every penny from every actor counts, and we should prioritise the solutions and actions that are scalable, speedy, and replicable. Our focus will be on delivery and implementation to try and have a real impact on the ground.”

Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance and Co-Chair of GFANZ: “In order to address global challenges like climate change and poverty, we need new ways for the public and private sectors to work together to catalyze investment at speed and scale – particularly in developing countries. Through the Private Sector Investment Lab, the World Bank and private finance will partner closely to develop, test, implement and ultimately scale financing structures and approaches that can most effectively mobilize private capital. I look forward to working with Ajay, Shriti, and the Lab’s members to deliver on this critical mission with urgency.”

Thomas Buberl, CEO, AXA: “Enabling an effective and fair transition is one of our generation’s greatest challenges. AXA is already active in financing transition projects in emerging countries and we are delighted to join the Private sector Investment Lab to work with other players as well as the World Bank to better catalyze private capital for transition finance in these markets.”

Larry Fink, CEO, BlackRock: “I have spoken for some time now about how reimagining the role of the multilateral development institutions could support an acceleration of investment into emerging markets. I applaud Ajay and his team at the World Bank for their initiative and leadership on this front today, and I am honored to be asked to lend my support to this work through my participation in the Private Sector Investment Lab.”

Noel Quinn, Group CEO, HSBC Holdings Plc: “A number of financial institutions like HSBC are already developing innovative financing models in the sectors and regions that are critical and challenging to transform in order to reach net zero in time. We need to both scale up these models and develop new ones to accelerate progress. The Private Sector Investment Lab provides an important focal point for collaboration and the sharing of knowledge between financial institutions on this important topic.”

Shemara Wikramanayake, CEO, Macquarie: “Harnessing the large global pools of private sector capital is key to driving better outcomes for emerging markets. The World Bank and other MDBs have a critical role to play in catalysing this capital, including through structures to allocate and manage early-stage risks. Macquarie is delighted to work with this group to support the Private Sector Investment Lab to implement and scale these solutions, starting with a focus on transition finance.”

Hironori Kamezawa, CEO, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group: “As an Asia-headquartered financial institution with an extensive footprint in emerging economies, MUFG is excited to be part of the Private Sector Investment Lab. The collaboration between the public and private finance is critical in mobilizing transition finance, especially in emerging markets. This initiative provides an excellent platform to work in collaboration to address the investment gap for the global common good.”

Hendrik du Toit, CEO, Ninety One: “We welcome this initiative and are grateful to be participating because it is vital for public and private finance jointly to address these challenges.”

Jessica Tan, Co-CEO, Ping An Group: “We are delighted and honored to join the World Bank Private Sector Investment Lab. At Ping An in our 35 years, we have a long history of direct investment and commitment to supporting rural revitalization and development as well as education welfare, our Community Support Program in China. We continue to support green finance, financial inclusion and help communities manage climate-related sustainability issues. We believe the private sector can make a tangible difference helping progress towards climate goals, manage the risks of climate change and tackle poverty.”

Feike Sijbesma, Chairman, Royal Philips and Co-Chair, Global Climate Adaptation Centers: “Business cannot be successful in a world that fails. We have a responsibility to contribute to the development work of the World Bank.”

Sim Tshabalala, CEO, of Standard Bank: “Attracting a lot more private investment to emerging markets would significantly accelerate inclusive human development and the just transition towards a low-carbon economy. The Private Sector Investment Lab is asking precisely the right questions about how the private sector and development finance institutions should work together. I am honoured to join this discussion on behalf of Standard Bank.”

Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered: “Standard Chartered has extensive experience in collaborating with the World Bank to finance sustainable projects in emerging markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. As the need to mobilise private capital to close the climate investment gap reaches a critical juncture, we’re committed to providing our longstanding market expertise to the Private Sector Investment Lab, to encourage innovation, and act as a catalyst for credible progress in private and blended finance.”

Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO, Sustainable Energy for All: “The multiple ongoing global crises affect developing countries around the world disproportionally. Despite already having the solutions to scale up renewable energy-based solutions to deliver development and climate progress, finance needs to be unlocked at scale in developing countries and underserved sectors. This Lab offers us the opportunity to work together to design the solutions that will speed up an inclusive global energy transition.”

Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons: “Needless to say, financing for climate change remains the most important challenge that needs to be addressed. Given the long term nature of these investments and the risks involved, setting up of the Private Sector Investment Lab, to find innovative ways for attracting private capital to partner with public investment, is an important global initiative. I am pleased to be included in the initiative and looking forward to contributing and developing solutions.”

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and CEO, Temasek: “Many emerging economies, especially in Asia, find it challenging to adopt sustainable solutions because of fiscal constraints, limited access to private capital, and marginal bankability for many of their transition projects. Transition financing is key to bridging these gaps, and initiatives like the Private Sector Investment Lab are a crucial step in mobilizing capital to accelerate the development and scaling of viable pathways toward net zero. I look forward to working closely with my fellow founding members of the Lab, bringing together public and private sector collaboration, to ensure that our impact is amplified.”

Mark Gallogly, Co-Founder and Managing Principal, Three Cairns Group: “A dramatic increase in climate finance is needed, especially in emerging economies. Three Cairns has focused on this need through initiatives like Allied Climate Partners. We are honored to join The Private Sector Investment Lab and work with the World Bank and leading institutions to help generate, test, and scale solutions that can become commensurate to this crisis.”