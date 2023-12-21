World Bank Appoints New Director

By Wilson
By Mark B. Dumbar

The World Bank through it international responsibility to aid African countries has appointed a new Country Director for Liberia, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.

The new World Bank Country Director, Robert Obrahan has served the institution for many years. According to a release, the new Country Director will serve in the Western and Central African region to ensure that these African countries benefit under his supervision.

Meanwhile, the World Bank new Country Director, Robert Obrahan appointment will take effect on January 2, 2024 and will be based at the World Bank office in Ghana. The new Country Director will be based in Ghana at one of the World Bank branches to observe the affairs of the African countries.

Meanwhile, the new World Bank Country Director is an America who has been with the institution since 2002 as a young professional in the Africa region. The young professional has served as Practice Manager lead Economist and Countries Economist in multiple regions in West Asia, Europe, and Central Africa.

However, the new Country Director has been appointed to carry out professional work that he has done in other countries as lead economist.  The appointment was made a day ago at the headquarters of the World Bank.

