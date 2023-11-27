Work With Honesty, Patriotism

President George Manneh Weah has challenged members of the Joint Presidential Transition

Team (JPTT) to demonstrate a high degree of honesty and love for the country in their deliberations for the smooth transfer of power from the outgoing to the incoming administrations.

President Weah, addressing the inaugural meeting of the JPTT Friday, November 24, 2023, at the Executive Mansion, said it was important they put the national interest first, and carry the spirit of unity and success that has brought us to this point.

“I encourage this Joint Presidential Transition Team to prioritize and focus on the national interest and to place the general good of the Liberian people first and foremost in your deliberations,” the President asserted.

Emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the interest of our country, the President drew attention to the peaceful transfer of power six years ago, saying that Liberia made history as the first democratically-elected leader to receive the baton of power from another democratically-elected leader after a span of more than 70 years.

“Today, we are on the verge of passing this symbolic staff to another democratically-elected leader, marking yet another important chapter in our democratic journey,” President Weah said.

“Let us ensure an effective, efficient, and seamless transfer of power to President-Elect Boakai and his team,” he implored the team.

The Liberian Leader reckoned that the success of this process hinges on our collective commitment to the greater good of our nation.

He earlier welcomed the JPTT to the Executive Mansion, saying, “they stand on the verge of an historic occasion, guided by the authority granted under Chapter 2, Article 5(c) of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.”

The President added: “We find ourselves entrusted with a solemn duty—to chart the course for the seamless transfer of power to the incoming administration.”

He said the first meeting of the JPPT, and all that will follow, “carry immense significance for our democratic legacy and national history.”

The President noted that a successful transition, professionally orchestrated, will not only shape the trajectory of Liberia but will also positively influence peace, security, stability, and future prosperity.

He further indicated that he was of the highest confidence that the representatives of the incoming leadership on the JPPT possess the best qualities and meet the high standard of competence and skills required to steer the country smoothly from one shore to the other – from the outgoing administration to the incoming administration.

President Weah also weighed in on the outcome of the 2023 General and Presidential Elections as a living testament to the democratic progress Liberia has achieved as a nation.

According to him, the conduct of the elections, the first postwar elections solely organized by the Government and People of Liberia, has won international acclaim from far and wide for their excellence.

He emphasized how his administration is proud in reinforcing Liberia’s credentials as a mature democracy that is governed by strong institutions with respect for the rule of law.

He told the JPTT members that his administration’s democratic achievements have set a new and enviable standard, not just for Liberia but for Africa and the global community.

“By graciously conceding and congratulating President-Elect Boakai ahead of the final tally, we have also earned global recognition and admiration,” he pointed out.

“This monumental achievement is a victory not just for one political entity but for all Liberians and Liberia as a whole,” he added.

President-elect, Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai also had the chance of addressing the august gathering.