Woman Nabbed With Ammunition, Drugs In River Gee

FISH TOWN–The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has announced a significant breakthrough in its fight against the trafficking of illicit substances and ammunition in southeastern Liberia.

On September 17, agents of the LDEA River Gee Detachment apprehended 51-year-old Hellena Allison in Fish Town for alleged possession of illegal drugs and prohibited ammunition. The suspect, who hails from Maryland County but resides in Fish Town, was reportedly caught with 116 rounds of single-barrel ammunition and three pills of Tramadol, an opioid painkiller that has become widely abused in Liberia. Authorities estimate the street value of the seized items at L$36,300.

According to Special Agent Richard Nango, head of the LDEA detachment in River Gee, the arrest followed weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance. “This operation is part of a broader crackdown on the inflow of dangerous drugs and ammunition into our communities. We will continue to pursue anyone involved in these illegal activities,” Nango said.

The LDEA disclosed that Allison is currently in custody while investigations are ongoing to determine whether she is linked to a wider trafficking network that reportedly stretches into neighboring Maryland and Grand Kru counties.

Community leaders and residents of Fish Town welcomed the arrest, noting that the availability of drugs and illegal arms has fueled rising insecurity among young people. “We are happy with the work of the LDEA. For too long, our children have been exposed to drugs that destroy their future. This is a good start,” said Elder Moses Gaye, a prominent local elder.

Civil society groups have also praised the action but called for stronger collaboration among security agencies, including the Liberia National Police and the Bureau of Customs, to address the porous borders often exploited by traffickers.

The southeastern region, with its remote border crossings and limited law enforcement presence, has been identified as a transit point for illicit goods entering Liberia. The LDEA has stepped up patrols and community engagements, urging citizens to report suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, the suspect is expected to be formally charged and forwarded to court in the coming days. If convicted, Allison could face multiple charges under Liberia’s drug and firearms laws, carrying penalties ranging from heavy fines to long-term imprisonment.

The LDEA says the arrest sends a clear warning to others engaged in the illegal trade: “The agency will leave no stone unturned in its mission to protect Liberia’s future generation from the dangers of drugs and illicit weapons.”