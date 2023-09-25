Woman, 54, Lives In ToiletWith Grandchild

By; Washington Tumay Watson-onewawsh9@.gmail.com

A single mother age 54 Bendu Madava who is sheltering along with her grandson in a public toilet in Kru Town, Robertsport City, Grand Cape Mount County is calling on the Liberian Government and humanitarian organization to assist them.

According to her, in July of this year a violent stomp destroyed her two-bed room house thus leaving she and her grandson homeless.

Madava narrated that she has no money to rebuild her house, something that prompted she and her grandson to seek shelter in the toilet.

“I asked the Town Chief so that me and my grandson can be living in the toilet for now, nowhere to stay, it is not easy for me, the toilet scent is giving us sickness but what to do; we just have to be in this toilet,” she said.

Madava further narrated that she has to work for some of her friends who are doing fish business to get food for she and her grandson to eat something according to her is not sustainable but they have to live.

She further disclosed that few years ago she lost her spouse who was doing everything for she and her two children who are now striving to make live.

“If the government or any organization can help me to build my house, I will be happy; we are living in a toilet because of this condition, “she lamented.

Speaking recently in an exclusive interview, Madava said because of such devastating condition she was inclusive of those who were part of a special case during the Liberia National Red Cross Society’s assorted food and non-food items distribution to sea erosion victims.

She expressed gratitude to the Liberian National Red Cross Society for providing her and grandson food and non-food items.