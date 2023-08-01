“WINNERS, LOSERS MUST COLLABORATE FOR NAT’L UNITY”Liberia’s Commerce Minister, Mawine Giggs has told politicians must not allowed countries to burn after general elections. Minister Giggs stated that there must be inclusion and collaboration between winners and losers of the elections. Presenting a paper titled, “Mechanism for Collaboration between political majorities and opposition as a crisis prevention mechanism,” at a delocalized Joint Committee meeting of the ECOWAS Parliament in Monrovia, Diggs said, “The majority as the winner and the minority as the loser has a duty to keep the country safe, peaceful, stable and prosperous through inclusion and collaboration.” She noted that, “As always in a democracy, there will be a political majority elected by the people through the ballot box and a minority who do not get elected,” but said collaboration between political majorities and opposition is sure means of crisis prevention.” She added that, “As we say in Liberia, after all the political processes, the country will not burn. So, it is with all countries in the ECOWAS community. After elections, our countries must not and should not burn.” She admitted that in a democratic system of government, the majority wins but has a responsibility to protect the minority, insisting that, “This responsibility of protection encapsulates the respect for the rights of all, irrespective of the gender, ethnic or political affiliation of the individual. “The governing majority is required to build strong and vibrant institutions including an independent judiciary and a free press. The governing majority is charged to ensure that the fundamental rights, including healthcare and education, are available and affordable for all,” Madam Diggs added. On the part of the minority, Diggs said, whilst the governing majority has a duty to govern, the minority has a charge to subscribe to the rule of law adding that the right to protest and hold government accountable or hold their feet to the fire which is fundamental must be exercised in a peaceful manner consistent with the constitution. “Besides criticism, the minority is required to provide alternatives on what the governing majority could do in the best interest of the citizens, ” she furthered. She explained that, “The first step to govern is the creation of the space and atmosphere for governance, and this is attainable only by collaboration,” insisting that: “Both the majority and minority must collaborate at all times regardless of the disagreements and divergence of views.” “Both sides must respect democratic principles and values. Whilst the majority focuses more on the delivery of its programs, it must also create an enabling environment for everyone to co-exist. The threat of conflict is greatly minimized by a healthy collaboration between both the government, opposition, and those of no position,” the Commerce Minister noted. Diggs further noted, “In parliament it is often said that the minority has it say but the majority have the will stressing that this assertion finds its true meaning in the responsibility the majority has to all. To demonstrate will means, to do the right thing, and create the space required for all to participate as they so wish. “For the minority, having say is meant to insist on holding the government accountable and serviceable while also respecting the rule of law,” she added. “The majority and minority must collaborate and build synergies on their commonalities in areas of gender parity, a free press, an independent judiciary, and an open budget which puts the people first and above all, upholds the constitution,” Madam Diggs concluded.

