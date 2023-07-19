Wilmot Paye To Battle Saah Joseph In Mont. Senatorial Race

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

MONROVIA-The Senatorial race for Montserrado County in the October 10, Legislative and Presidential Elections is now drawing serious political contenders with two strongmen from the main political parties-the Coalition for Democratic Change’s Senator Saah Joseph and Wilmot Paye of the former ruling Unity Party gearing up to contest the lone Senatorial post.

Senator Saah Joseph is seeking reelection while Wilmot Paye is pushing for his removal through the democratic process. Wilmot Paye, former National Chairman of Unity Party resigned and joined the People’s Liberation Party as National Chairman but was expelled by the late Dr. Daniel Cassell-Founder and Political leader of the PLP.

The People’s Liberation Party is supporting the reelection of President George Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change Candidate, Saah Joseph in the Montserrado County Senatorial race.

Mr. Paye rejoined the Unity Party recently when the Political Leader of the former ruling party, Joesph N. Boakai selected Nimba County Senator and Political Leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) Jeremiah Koung as Vice running mate.

During the Unity Party’s recent vetting process to select a candidate for Montserrado County, the former National Chairman of UP was the choice for the former governing party a choice which was endorsed by the Executive Committee of Unity Party.

With such, Senator Joseph recently encouraged the people of Montserrado County to reflect on those who are working in their interest by providing the basic needs of the people and not just free talking.

But Paye during one of his radio appearances vowed to defeat the CDC Candidate Senator Joesph who is referred to as Ebola Hero.

The CDC and Unity Party were the two political parties in 2005, 2011, and 2014, and up till today, they remain the two main political rivals, especially in the Senatorial race for Montserrado County.

Senator Joesph is contesting on the level of development he has undertaken for the people of Montserrado County while Mr. Paye is vying on a change of leadership for advocacy and sound representation.