Who’s Tailing JNB?

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Former ruling Unity Party is expected to take to court the Coalition for Democratic Change, NSA Deputy Director, Sam Siryon, Deputy Finance Minster, Samora P.Z. Wolokolie, and Presidential Aide Sekou Kalasco Damaro over what they termed as a threat to their political leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

According to a release, the Unity Party through its National Campaign Spokesperson, Moi Ali, the above-mentioned individuals have violated Section 17.40.3 of the Liberia Civil Aviation Regulations, Volume XXI, No. 70 putting the life of the former Vice President and Political Leader of Unity Party at risk.

On August 28, 2023, the Unity Party Standard-bearer and former Vice President of Liberia, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr. took a break from the campaign tour of Montserrado County for a three-day official visit to Ghana. Amb. Boakai who is known as Rescue 1 departed the Roberts International Airport (RIA) at about 7 AM via ASKY.

The release furthered that minutes after the former Vice President’s departure, journalists from Freedom FM owned by the Deputy Director of the National Security Agency announced on the station that Amb. Boakai has been hurriedly flown out of Liberia for emergency medical attention.

It further quotes that scores of zealots of the Coalition for Democratic Change and officials of government including Presidential Aide Sekou Kalasco Damaro and Deputy Finance Minister Samora P. Z. Wolokolie flooded social media pages with echoes of Joseph Boakai is sick.

Meanwhile, the Rescue Missions Campaign promptly refuted the claims of Sam Siryon, Freedom FM, and CDC zealots including government officials through their National Campaign Spokesman.

But moments after releasing false information to the public about JNB’s health, that which has now become the only campaign message of the miserably failed Weah-led CDC government, NSA Deputy Director, Sam Siryon, unlawfully released to journalists at his station and surrogates of the CDC, Mohammed Ali said a Close Circuit TV (CCTV) footage of the Unity Party Standard-bearer making his way through the airport terminal to the plane was captured and sent to NSA Deputy Director Sam Siryon by RIA Managing Director Martin Hayes.

“The unauthorized release of CCTV footage which is part of the former VP Joseph N. Boakai by authorities of the RIA, at the behest of President George Manneh Weah to surrogates of the CDC is a clear violation of Section 17.40.3 of the Liberia Civil Aviation Regulations, Volume XXI, No. 70”.Mohammed Ali added.

He maintained that the CCTV footage is part of the Passenger Name Record (PNR) of the UP Standard-bearer and it is his privacy adding that the right to that privacy was violated by the RIA and the government operating through the NSA and its surrogates.

Quoting provision of the Civil Aviation Regulations, the UP Campaign Spokesperson pointed out specifically Section D which states the relevant authorities of Liberia with full respect for human rights and fundamental freedom sanctify in their legal and administrative framework the PNR data to be used in their operations; and that the purposes for which PNR data may be used by the authorities, which should be no wider than that necessary given the aims to be achieved, including in particular border security purposes to fight terrorism and serious crime; and, limit the disclosure of PNR data to other authorities in the same State or other.

It added that contracting States exercise functions related to the purpose for which PNR data are processed, including in particular border security purposes, and ensure comparable protections as those afforded by the disclosing authority.

He also quotes Section E saying the relevant authorities of Liberia shall prevent unauthorized access, disclosure, and use of PNR data; their legal framework shall provide penalties for misuse, unauthorized access, and unauthorized disclosure; ensure the safeguards applied to their collection, use, processing and protection of PNR data apply to all individuals without unlawful differentiation; take measures to ensure individuals are informed about the collection, use, processing and protection of PNR data and related privacy standards employed; take measures to ensure that aircraft operators inform their customers about the transfer of PNR data.

Mohammed Ali further stressed that CCTV is not for public view adding that it is being installed at institutions or facilities to track criminal(s) who is/are on the run or to track criminal activities and footage should only be released to an institution or individuals upon order of a court.

The tough-talking Campaign Spokesperson of the Unity Party noted that the release of the CCTV footage provides sensitive information about JNBs’ travel patterns, routines, and whereabouts that could be exploited by those with malicious intent.

“Once the CCTV footage of our Standard Bearer was released by the NSA Director, Sam Siryon, the Intelligence Bureau of the Rescue Mission Campaign launched an immediate investigation to determine the motive behind such blatant violation of privacy rights. Our intelligence has found that the Government of Liberia through the National Security Agency, other state security agencies, and privately hired security groups/individuals have been tracking every movement of the UP Standard Bearer with the utmost sinister motive”. He said.

He went on to say it comes as no surprise that government officials and surrogates of the CDC have been planted to propagate that JNB is sick and will die soon.

Accordingly, the Rescue Mission Campaign through its Intelligence Bureau has now determined that there is an imminent threat to the life of its Standard Bearer from the CDC and its government operatives.

The UP Campaign Spokesperson stressed that their Intelligence Bureau has also found that other high-ranking members of the Rescue Mission are being tracked on the order of President George Weah.

He therefore called on the immediate attention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), the US Embassy, the European Union, the United Nations, and all other Diplomatic missions and international partners in and out of Liberia as the former Vice President and UP Standard Bearer life in eminent danger and must claim their quick intervention.