Who Wins The Debate?

Analyzing the development ratios between the Former Ruling Unity Party (UP) and the current ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in terms of aid and domestic revenues, we can compare the data provided.

In the area of aid received, over the course of 12 years (2006-2017), the UP regime received a total of US$4 billion in development aid. On the other hand, the CDC has received US$1.9 billion in aid within the first 6 years (2018-2023).

From these figures, it can be observed that the UP received a higher amount of aid compared to the CDC. The difference in aid received may have implications for the development and implementation of various projects and programs during each regime’s term.

On domestic revenues, the UP collected the highest amount of domestic revenue, which was US$463.79 million during its 12-year tenure. Conversely, the CDC has collected US$579.03 million in domestic revenue within the first 6 years of its term.

Here, the CDC has collected a higher amount of domestic revenue compared to the UP. This may indicate a potential increase in the government’s ability to generate revenue internally during the CDC’s rule.

On the other hand, the former ruling Unity Party laid off about 5,000 workers and deprived them of income, while the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Government has not laid off any workers neither deprived them of income since it took over the helm of power in 2018.

Matching the Unity Party administration with the Coalition for Democratic Change administration in terms of employment, it is cleared that since its inception, the CDC has added 35,000 workers to government payroll as compared to the Unity Party government that added just 3,000 workers to the government payroll in the 12 years of its leadership.

The highest monthly salary paid to a public officials under the regime of the former ruling Unity party amounts to US$25,000 while the CDC, since its inception has reduced said amount to US$5,600 thus, reducing government wage bills.

Comparing the two administrations on the payment of health worker, the Unity Party according to records, did not pay a dime to the 2,300 health workers as they were being paid by development partners for the 12 years of the UP administration, while the CDC government has spent US$72 million on health workers’ salary. Under the UP administration, monthly salary to a Medical Doctor was US$700, while the CDC government has increased medical Doctors salaries to US$2,000 each, a US$1300 increment by the CDC government.

Under the UP administration, the lowest monthly salary paid to a government worker amounts to US$45 while the CDC has increased the amount to US$150; highest monthly salary paid to a Master’s level instructor at the University of Liberia or Tubman University under the UP administration according to records, amounts to US$1,100 while the CDC has increased said amount to US$2,000.



Under the Unity party administration, total number of Liberians connected to the LEC grid was 227,890 a number the Coalition for Democratic Change government has increased to 973,570. According to available documents, under the UP administration, the average monthly electricity bill for consuming 2000 watts of electricity a month was US$9.00 while the CDC government has reduced the amount to US$4.00.

The total length of all community roads paved by the UP’s 12 year administration is 25km while the CDC government has paved 105 km of community roads across the city and its environs. On the other hand, the total length of roads paved in kilometers in the UP first six years is 200 kilometers while the Coalition for Democratic Change government paved 347 kilometers of roads in its six years of leadership.