WHO WANTS KORGAR’S HEAD?

Who wants the head (wants to kill him) of Nimba County Senator Samuel Korgar is the inundating but baffling question since news about the apprehension of a Guinean medicine man broke about two days ago.

There is a reported heightened tension in the county over the situation which many believe has the propensity to deepen the political divide the county is already experiencing since the end of the elections that brought him (Korgar) to the Senate.

The man in question, according to information, is in the custody of traditionalists, who are said to be pressing him (medicine agent) for more information regarding his mission.

And who might have sent him on such dangerous mission ‘to poison’ and eventually take the head of the Senator could be one of several questions being sought from him as he is being questioned by concerned authorities.

Senator Korgar who took his time to explain the ordeal – how the Guinean national came very close to accomplishing his mission – heaped praises on God’s intervention in what could have been a disaster had the man touched him as wished.

“There is a Guinean national known as ‘Dessillay,’ a slim fellow who has been around the community since last week Saturday, asking for me,” Sen. Korgar explained the origin of ‘Descillay’s efforts to get to him.

According to him, throughout the times he (the Guinean) went to his house, he was in doors or not outside, making it impossible to see him, and then he would leave.

“But he had a bag that he deposited in one of the bushes here, and for each time he goes and comes he would pick it from there,” he narrated.

“But last night we were outside conversing, he came and was seen standing at the entrance of the fence, with his foot buried in the sand. “It was there one of the boys saw him and walked to him, and asked him as to what he was doing, but he kept mute,” Senator Korgar stated.

The Senator further narrated that while the gentleman was being asked and eventually told to leave, he managed his way inside into the yard and walked straight to where they were seated having conversations, attempting to him, but was prevented in the process by those present.

At that point, the Senator indicated that the Guinean jujuman attempted to escape, but was stopped after he (Senator) asked that he be brought to him.

When asked what he came to do in the yard, the jujuman is quoted by the Senator as saying that he came “to the owner of the house,” and when also asked the name of the house owner, his response was “I know him.”

While he was being asked further, Sen. Korgar asserted, the jujuman took a gamble- a red apple-like gamble, and said “here is his name.”

According to the Senator, it was at that moment he got concerned, wondering why the man would take out an apple-like object and equated it to his name.

“So, I told the children, your take it from him. They took from him, and strangely they put lame on it. So it got me concerned, and I told them to open his bag. When they opened the bag, all sort of animal heads including doll-baby were in the bag,” Senator Korgar narrated.

“From there, I told them to search his wallet, and when they opened the wallet, the only thing that was inside was marble – a shining marble,” he added.

After all of that, the Senator said, the jujuman told them that he was sent on a mission by one woman and two men to kill him (Senator Korgar.)

The marble found in the jujuman wallet, according to Senator quoting herbalists, is used to draw one’s spirit out of him. He also quoted the Guinean national as saying that all he needed or wanted to do was to touch him (Senator Korgar), then his spirit would have just gone out of him immediately. That would have meant that his mission had been accomplished.

With the failure of the jujuman’s mission, the question begging answers is who are the people – one woman and two men – that reportedly orchestrated the scheme to kill the Senator.

Also, when and where the mission was set into motion is also drawing attention amongst residents of Nimba – whether they people concerned went across the border to engage their trusted killer, or he was invited into Nimba to perform the fetish trade that has exposed him, and even lead to his incarceration.

Could it be ordinary citizens wanting to get rid of their senators, could it be political rivals is another concern on the lips of residents of the county.

The County of Nimba, which is still reeling from the loss of his illustrious son, late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, is reported to have remained in the throes of tension stemming from the Senatorial election intended to fill the vacant seat of the late Senator.

Out about seven candidates, Senator Korgar who was then representing the 5th District of NImba, was declared winner after obtaining the highest votes ahead of the rest of the candidates.

Nimba, a vote-rich county, is also said to be tense over political control as was in the case of the late Senator Prince Johnson who commanded respected and was listened to and followed.

He was referred to as kingsmaker because of how NImbaians supported any candidate he presented to them as his choice, as was in the case of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf when she won the county and eventually elected President in 2005 and 2011, followed by former President George Weah during the 2017 election that brought him to power.