What’s Behind NEC HQ Closure Saga?

MONROVIA-What really led to the shutting down of the headquarters of the National Elections Commission (NEC) remains the baffling question on the mind of Liberians as sources closed to the NEC have released additional information.

Sources closed to the NEC confirmed that in 2018, the National Elections Commission of Liberia (NEC) signed a contract with M-Tosh Print Incorporated to procure, supply, and deliver pre-packed election materials for the Sinoe County Senatorial and Montserrado County District #13 Representative By-Elections.

According to report, the contract, valued at US$589,060.00, was approved by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) and attested by the Ministry of Justice.

It is also noted that just days before delivery, M-Tosh informed the NEC that the cost of the chartered flight had unexpectedly increased by US$150,000.

Sources disclosed that the company warned that it would not proceed with delivery unless the NEC agreed to cover the additional cost. Despite this according to information, NEC instructed M-Tosh to deliver the materials, which it did.

According to additional information, later in 2018, the NEC wrote to the MFDP regarding the US$150,000, and while an allotment was issued, the funds were never disbursed.

It furthered that earlier this year, M-Tosh filed a lawsuit in the Commercial Court seeking payment of the outstanding amount.

The contract between NEC and M-Tosh clearly stated in Article 12 that it constituted the entire agreement, with no other verbal or written terms beyond what was explicitly stated.

Sources further confirmed that Article 4 set the total contract value at US\$589,060 broken down into US$289,060 for goods and US$300,000 for air transport via chartered flight.

The NEC has maintained that it should not be liable for the additional US$150,000, arguing that M-Tosh was already contractually obligated to deliver the materials under the original terms.

However, the court found that the debt had effectively been acknowledged by government authorities back in 2018.

