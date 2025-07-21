WESTERN CLUSTER: Western Cluster Limited Reaffirms Commitment to Bomi Development

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

GBAH-Western Cluster Limited (WCL) has expressed its commitment to carry out several of its development initiatives aimed at empowering the local population and improving infrastructure in the region.

One of such was to support the establishment of TVET Skills Training with a partnership with Bomi Community College in Bomi County.

This was disclosed last week by Mr. Hendry Siboza, Head Safety, Health & Environmental Manager and Mr. Victor Johnson, Community Social Relations Office. According to them, the initiative was prompted by the urgent need to empower young people with practical skills, that align with both current and future employment opportunities in the mining and related industries.

“We observed a gap in technical knowledge, especially among our youth, and we believe bridging that gap is vital for sustainable development,” Victor said.

WCL noted that the school will offer courses in welding, heavy-duty mechanics, electrical installation, and other technical fields relevant to the mining field.

The institution will be fully funded by WCL and operated in collaboration with accredited Liberian educational bodies.

Since the announcement of the technical school, WCL has received widespread support and commendation from community members, local authorities, and youth organizations.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, he said, adding, many have expressed excitement about the opportunity to acquire skills without financial burden.”

WCL also revealed plans to construct its own dedicated road for transporting iron ore from the mining site to the port for export.

This is aimed at reducing pressure on public roads and enhancing operational efficiency.

The new road project is expected to begin November 2025 and will span key areas linking the mine to the port in Dowin District Bomi County.

The company emphasized its contribution to employment in Bomi County. with these projects , WCL is projected to provide direct and indirect jobs during the next construction leading to it operations that will also bring about direct jobs and indirect jobs.

These jobs will range from skilled labor in mining operations to support services such as, operator, mechanical fitters, welders, electricians, logistics, and security.

Addressing concerns from farmers, WCL also explained its crops compensation program. The initiative is designed to compensate locals whose farmlands or crops may be affected by the company’s mining or road construction activities.

“We are working closely with Ministry of agricultural officers and community leaders to ensure all affected individuals receive fair compensation,” they assured.

Meanwhile Western Cluster Limited reaffirmed its commitment to being a responsible corporate partner to Bomi County and Liberia at large, pledging continued engagement and collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the success of its developmental agenda.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.