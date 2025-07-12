Western Cluster: Western Cluster Liberia Begins Major Crop Identification Exercise Along Tubmanburg–Dewein Road Corridor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tubmanburg, Bomi County – June 29, 2025: Western Cluster Liberia Limited (WCL) has officially launched a major crop and property identification exercise along its proposed private road corridor stretching from the Tubmanburg mines to Dewein District in Bomi County. This exercise marks a significant milestone in WCL’s broader development agenda and commitment to inclusive, transparent and responsible mining operations in Western Liberia.

The identification process, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Liberia Land Authority and key county stakeholders is the first step toward compensating affected residents for crops and properties that fall within the designated right-of-way for the road project.

Mr. Henry Siboza, WCL’s Health and Safety Officer, made the disclosure on the popular Western Cluster Hour program last Friday on Pumah FM, where he provided key insights into the exercise and what residents can expect. “This is a critical part of our commitment to responsible investment and infrastructure development,” Mr. Siboza said. “We have now started the crop identification process, which is being done in full partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Liberia Land Authority. We’re also working closely with our local stakeholders to ensure that the process is inclusive and fair.”

According to Mr. Siboza, the current activity is only Phase One, which focuses on the mapping and identification of crops and properties. Once this initial phase is completed, WCL and its partners will move to Phase Two, a thorough verification process to validate the findings and ensure that only legitimate owners are compensated. “After the first phase is completed, we will begin verification to finalize the records. This step is necessary to ensure accuracy and eliminate any confusion or double claims,” he explained. “It is only after that stage that we will begin the actual compensation process.”

Mr. Siboza was clear in cautioning community members against engaging in new planting or construction activities along the road corridor. He emphasized that any new crops or structures introduced after the start of the identification exercise will not be considered for compensation. “We want to be very clear on this point: residents are strongly advised not to do new planting along the road corridor,” he stated. “Any crops planted after this process began will not be included in the compensation list. We’re doing this to ensure fairness and discourage last-minute actions that could compromise the process.”

The road project, which is a core deliverable under WCL’s Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with the Government of Liberia, is expected to bring far-reaching economic and social benefits to the region. In addition to improving access between mining sites and port facilities, the road is also expected to boost local trade, create jobs, and reduce travel times for residents.

WCL’s initiative has been met with growing support from local communities and county authorities, many of whom see the road project as a long-awaited catalyst for regional development. “This road is not just for the company; it will open up opportunities for our people, farmers, businesswomen, and school children,” said Chief Varney, a local leader in Dewein District. “We welcome WCL’s approach to engage and involve the communities every step of the way.”

Western Cluster has consistently emphasized its commitment to corporate social responsibility, ensuring that the people of Bomi and surrounding counties benefit directly from its operations. From education support to road rehabilitation and now the compensation process, the company continues to show what it means to be a development partner in post-conflict Liberia. “We want to be more than just a mining company,” Mr. Siboza stressed. “We want to be a responsible stakeholder, a true partner in Liberia’s development. Our actions are not just about compliance, they are about commitment to the communities we work in.”

The crop identification and verification exercises are expected to run three weeks. WCL says it remains open and accessible to the public and encourages residents to raise concerns or ask questions through its established community engagement platforms.

“We’re here to listen, to learn, and to act in the best interest of all parties,” Mr. Siboza concluded.

As Western Cluster Liberia moves forward with its development roadmap, the launch of the crop identification process represents more than just a technical activity, it signals the start of a new era of opportunity, accountability, and partnership in Liberia’s Western Region.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.