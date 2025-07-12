Western Cluster: Western Cluster Liberia Announces Major Youth Capacity Building Program in Western Region

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tubmanburg, Bomi County — In a bold move to empower the next generation and solidify its commitment to community development, Western Cluster Liberia Limited (WCL) has announced a significant investment in youth capacity building across the Western Region of Liberia. The announcement was made on Saturday by the company’s Health and Safety Officer, Mr. Henry Siboza, during a special interview on Radio Bomi.

Speaking passionately about the company’s vision, Mr. Siboza revealed that Western Cluster’s involvement in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will provide young people in the region with the practical skills needed to compete and thrive in Liberia’s job market.

Mr. Mr. Siboza

“We are not just here to extract minerals,” Mr. Siboza said. “We are here to extract potential from the young people of this region and turn it into something powerful. Our investment in TVET is about building futures — giving young people the technical tools they need to be employable and successful.”

According to Mr. Siboza, WCL recognizes that sustainable development goes beyond mining. He emphasized that the company is committed to ensuring that communities around its mining operations benefit directly through education, skills training, and economic empowerment.

> “Once our young people are technically trained, it opens a door to greater employment opportunities,” he noted. “And not just within Western Cluster, but across the broader private and public sectors. We want to see more young electricians, welders, heavy-duty machine operators, and technicians coming out of this region — trained and ready.”

The announcement comes at a time when many young Liberians, particularly in Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu counties, continue to grapple with unemployment and limited access to vocational training. For many residents, this move by Western Cluster is a beacon of hope.

Western Cluster Liberia’s TVET involvement is expected to include partnerships with local institutions, support for training facilities, and potential scholarships for outstanding students. While full details of the program are yet to be released, Mr. Siboza assured the public that planning is already underway and the company is engaging relevant stakeholders.

> “We are speaking with local leaders, educators and even the young people themselves to understand how best we can shape this program,” he added. “This is not a one-time project it’s a long-term investment.”

WCL’s ongoing presence in the Western Region has already brought about some visible changes, including road rehabilitation, employment opportunities, and community engagement programs. The company’s renewed focus on human development, especially in the youth sector, is seen as a strategic effort to align its operations with Liberia’s broader development goals.

> “When young people are empowered, communities become stronger, crime rates drop, and local economies grow,” Mr. Siboza concluded. “At Western Cluster, we believe our success as a company is tied to the success of the people we work among.”

As the Western Region looks forward to the full rollout of this initiative, many believe that Western Cluster’s commitment to youth empowerment could set a new standard for corporate social responsibility in Liberia’s mining sector.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.