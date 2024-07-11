Western Cluster: Western Cluster Commits 25 Scholarships For Students In Bomi County

BomiCounty-Western Cluster Chief Executive officer Joseph Coelho has reiterated the company’s pledge to offer international scholarships to 25 high school graduates from Bomi County.
These scholarships according to him, will enable recipients to undergo a year-long vocational skill training in Mining in India. Mr. Coelho made the statementWestern last week at a meeting held with stakeholders of the county.
He emphasized that the initiative aims to equip beneficiaries with technical expertise to integrate them into Western Cluster’s operations. He stressed the company’s long-term commitment to enhancing local technical capacities, highlighting the genesis of the scholarship idea during his attendance at an elementary school closing ceremony.
Also speaking, Bomi County Superintendent Miatta Dorley expressed gratitude to Western Cluster for the opportunity underscoring its significant impact on the county’s development. She encouraged scholarship recipients to seize the opportunity and strive to bring honor to the County.
For his part, the Chairman of Bomi County legislative caucus, Representative Mannah Bishop Johnson, also lauded Western Cluster for fostering a strong partnership with the community. He welcomed the initiative, noting its potential to alleviate local burdens by creating employment opportunities for those students.
The event showcased Western Cluster’s dual commitment to education and community development, marking a milestone in their collaborative efforts with Bomi County.
